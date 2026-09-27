Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Bangkok homeowner stops floodwater at the door using a removable barrier and pump system, even as surrounding streets sit underwater, in a video captured by Amarin TV.

Bangkok has been battling relentless rain that has overwhelmed the city’s drainage network, leaving many homes swamped as water surges in faster than residents can react. One household, however, managed to keep the water out entirely.

Amarin TV waded through flooded streets to find the property, which sits in a badly inundated area yet remains completely dry inside. The owner had installed a tall removable flood barrier across the front entrance, weighted down with sandbags on top.

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The homeowner explained that preparations began on 26 September, the moment the water level started rising nearby. A contractor had built the barrier to order, after sandbags alone proved only partially effective during a previous flood.

As soon as the water crept higher, the panels went up and a pump was switched on to clear any water that seeped through. The result is a home surrounded by floodwater on all sides but dry within.

The homeowner noted that this year’s flooding has not yet reached the severity of the 2011 floods, though preparations were made regardless.

Footage of the setup drew widespread praise online, with viewers commending the foresight and calling the preparation timely and well planned.

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