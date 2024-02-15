Homeless to hairstylist: American woman’s life-changing adventure in Thailand (video)

Photo courtesy of @ExperiencingKiaa TikTok via Atlanta Black Star

An American woman @ExperiencingKiaa with a mere US$7 (approximately 250 baht) in her bank account captivated TikTok followers with her tale of survival in Thailand.

The American woman, Kiaa, chronicled her journey on social media, which began with a spontaneous decision to embark on a one-way flight to Japan. However, within a day of arriving, she realised Japan wasn’t her destination of choice and promptly boarded another one-way flight, this time bound for Thailand.

Armed with little more than her adventurous spirit, she arrived in the Southeast Asian nation with no concrete plans and scant knowledge of her new surroundings.

Despite the allure of a carefree lifestyle, Kiaa’s path was fraught with challenges. Struggling to secure income, she found herself homeless after five months of nomadic living. Yet, amidst adversity, she discovered solace in the camaraderie of locals, eventually finding refuge in what she fondly refers to as the Treehouse in Pai, Thailand.

However, Kiaa’s journey took a dramatic turn when she faced the seasonal menace of smoky burning, prompting her and her partner to seek refuge elsewhere for four months. Undeterred, she embarked on a journey to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, determined to ride out the environmental hazards, reported Atlanta Black Star.

As she continued to document her travels on TikTok, Kiaa’s resilience shone through. Despite facing homelessness once more upon relocating to Pattaya, she received an outpouring of support from her online community. A chance encounter with a generous Thai benefactor not only provided her with temporary shelter but also afforded her a much-needed respite with a spa day.

Despite starting with a meagre US$7 in her bank account, Kiaa’s fortunes began to change. Within seven days, she managed to secure US$650 and embarked on a career as a hairstylist, finding success and acceptance within her newfound community.

