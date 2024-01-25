Homeless Thai man stabs woman over dispute 15 years ago (video)

Photo via One 31

Bangkok police officers arrested a 74 year old Thai homeless man who stabbed a woman over a dispute they had some 15 years ago.

The victim, Phanee Saetae, was admitted to a hospital in the Bang Kae neighbourhood of Bangkok at about 7am on January 21 with cut and stab wounds across her body. Phanee is in stable condition but there is no update on whether she is still in hospital.

Phanee reported the stabbing to the Phetchakasem Police Station. She revealed that the attack took place near a bus stop on the Phetchakasem Road in the Bang Kae district of Bangkok where her second-hand item stall was located.

Officers checked a CCTV camera at the scene and identified the attacker as a 74 year old man named Pairat Sae-oui. Pairat was seen dropping his bag after noticing Phanee selling second-hand products on the footpath. He approached Phanee and stabbed her.

Pairat slashed and stabbed Phanee more than 20 times with the knife before she managed to escape on a public bus. Pairat then fled the scene in a taxi.

Police tracked down and arrested Pairat on a pedestrian overpass outside a shopping mall on Rama II Road yesterday, January 24. The clothes he wore on the incident day, a grey polo shirt, black sweatpants, and black flip-flops, were seized as evidence.

Pairat confessed to the stabbing and revealed that he threw the knife used in the crime into a rubbish bin near the incident scene. Pairat revealed that the motive for the attack was a dispute 15 years ago when Phanee reported his homeless status to the police and officers came to arrest him.

According to Pairat, he did not plan the stabbing. He saw Pranee walking down the street and decided to take revenge.

Pairat’s crime results in a charge under Section 295 of the Criminal Law: physically assaulting another person. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.