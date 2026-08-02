Hlun Solo’s family warns against fake donation appeals

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 2, 2026, 11:52 AM
1 minute read
Hlun Solo’s family warns against fake donation appeals | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Hlun Solo

The family of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, who was found dead in Georgia, has denied opening any donation campaign and urged the public not to fall for fraudulent fundraising claims made in their name.

In a Facebook post yesterday, August 1, user Klose Mos, the elder brother of Bowornthat “Hlun Solo” Pengsuk, issued a statement to address misinformation circulating on social media and clarify the family’s current priorities.

Hlun Solo's family has denied opening any donation campaign, saying its priority is bringing the late YouTuber's body back to Thailand.
Photo via Facebook: Klose Mos

The brother said reports claiming the family contacted Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 19 were incorrect. He said the family formally notified the ministry through the appropriate channels on July 27.

He also stressed that neither the family nor anyone acting on its behalf has accepted or solicited donations. The family urged the public to be cautious of anyone claiming to raise money using Hlun’s case.

“The family’s only goal is to do everything possible to bring my brother back to Thailand with dignity. At the same time, we will continue to follow the facts and the investigation to ensure he receives justice. We do not want this tragedy to be used for personal gain or to give the impression that our family is using this loss to solicit donations.”

Hlun Solo's family has denied opening any donation campaign, saying its priority is bringing the late YouTuber's body back to Thailand.
Photo via Facebook: Hlun Solo

In a further update later on August 1, the brother said the Royal Thai Embassy had completed coordination with Georgian authorities and expected Hlun’s body, along with official documentation confirming his death, to be released next week. However, the cause of death remains under investigation.

Georgian authorities are also holding Hlun’s personal belongings pending toxicology tests, after which officials will decide which items are needed for the investigation and which can be returned to the family.

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The brother added that questions surrounding inheritance or Hlun’s assets are not the family’s priority, saying the family remains focused on bringing Hlun home and learning the circumstances surrounding his death.

The family thanked everyone involved for their continued support and urged the public not to share unverified information while the investigation continues.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 2, 2026, 11:52 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.