Hlun Solo’s family warns against fake donation appeals

The family of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo, who was found dead in Georgia, has denied opening any donation campaign and urged the public not to fall for fraudulent fundraising claims made in their name.

In a Facebook post yesterday, August 1, user Klose Mos, the elder brother of Bowornthat “Hlun Solo” Pengsuk, issued a statement to address misinformation circulating on social media and clarify the family’s current priorities.

The brother said reports claiming the family contacted Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 19 were incorrect. He said the family formally notified the ministry through the appropriate channels on July 27.

He also stressed that neither the family nor anyone acting on its behalf has accepted or solicited donations. The family urged the public to be cautious of anyone claiming to raise money using Hlun’s case.

“The family’s only goal is to do everything possible to bring my brother back to Thailand with dignity. At the same time, we will continue to follow the facts and the investigation to ensure he receives justice. We do not want this tragedy to be used for personal gain or to give the impression that our family is using this loss to solicit donations.”

In a further update later on August 1, the brother said the Royal Thai Embassy had completed coordination with Georgian authorities and expected Hlun’s body, along with official documentation confirming his death, to be released next week. However, the cause of death remains under investigation.

Georgian authorities are also holding Hlun’s personal belongings pending toxicology tests, after which officials will decide which items are needed for the investigation and which can be returned to the family.

The brother added that questions surrounding inheritance or Hlun’s assets are not the family’s priority, saying the family remains focused on bringing Hlun home and learning the circumstances surrounding his death.

The family thanked everyone involved for their continued support and urged the public not to share unverified information while the investigation continues.