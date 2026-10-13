Hlun Solo autopsy finds alcohol but no signs of assault

New autopsy and toxicology results in the death of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo found no signs of physical assault and detected ethyl alcohol, but Georgian authorities have still not determined what caused his death.

The 26 year old YouTuber, whose real name was Boworatat Pengsuk, was found dead inside a hotel in Georgia earlier in July.

His brother shared the latest update on his Facebook page, Klose Mos, yesterday, October 12, after receiving additional information from Georgian authorities through the Thai Embassy in Ankara.

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According to the update, the medical examination found no signs of physical assault, while blood tests detected ethyl alcohol at a concentration of 0.33% but no methyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol or acetone.

Laboratory tests also returned negative results for the drugs, psychoactive substances and organochlorine and organophosphorus pesticides included in the examination.

Despite those findings, Georgian authorities have not determined the cause of death.

Georgian authorities said the criminal investigation must be completed before an official cause of death can be determined.

His personal belongings also remain with Georgian authorities while the investigation continues.

Once they can be released, officials from the Thai Embassy in Ankara are expected to travel to collect the belongings and arrange their return to the family.

His brother said the family is still pressing for clarity on what caused Hlun’s death and understands that the investigation may take time.

He added that they will continue following up with relevant agencies and share further information once Georgian authorities provide an official update.

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