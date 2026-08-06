Hlun Solo autopsy points to heart failure, toxins not ruled out

Thailand’s Department of Justice has found no evidence of physical assault in the preliminary autopsy of Thai YouTuber Bowornthat “Hlun Solo” Pengsuk, whose body was returned from Georgia today, August 6.

Hlun’s body was found at a hotel in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 14 after he was reported missing earlier that month.

Assistant Professor Dr Worawit Waiyawut, deputy director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science, said the examination found no bruises, fractures or other signs of physical injury.

No abnormalities were found in the organs, except for the heart, which will undergo further laboratory testing, including tissue and genetic analysis.

Preliminary findings indicate the death was caused by cardiac and circulatory system failure, but investigators have not ruled out the possibility of toxins or chemical substances.

The Ministry of Justice will request additional forensic information from authorities in Georgia, including toxicology results. Georgia has not yet recorded an official cause of death on the death certificate.

Hlun’s body arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 4.58am on a Turkish Airlines flight from Tbilisi via Istanbul. After completing airport formalities, his family transferred the body to the Central Institute of Forensic Science for further examination before returning him to his home province of Kalasin for funeral rites.

In related news, Hlun’s family has denied opening any donation campaign and urged the public not to fall for fraudulent fundraising claims made in their name.

In a Facebook post, the elder brother of Hlun addressed misinformation circulating on social media, stressing that neither the family nor anyone acting on its behalf has accepted or solicited donations. The family urged the public to be cautious of anyone claiming to raise money using Hlun’s case.