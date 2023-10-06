Hit-and-run incident in Buriram leaves two cyclists dead: Community demands justice

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Two cyclists tragically lost their lives, and others sustained injuries when a speeding pickup truck crashed into a group of cyclists in a hit-and-run incident. The incident, which occurred in the darkness of the early morning, has left the victims’ families and cycling community in shock and demanding justice.

Today at 5am, local police in Buriram province received an alert about the hit-and-run traffic incident involving a group of cyclists. Upon reaching the scene of the accident on Route 24, between Isan Khet and Chaloem Phra Kiat, they discovered a grim scene. Parts of mountain bikes were scattered across the road and two fatalities were confirmed.

The deceased were identified as 68 year old Narongchai Yonanan, a retired government employee from the Department of Livestock Development, and 64 year old Pichanan On Prommarat, both residents of Buriram province.

The intensity of the collision was such that it caused immediate fatalities, with injuries present on their bodies. A piece of an Isuzu pickup truck’s bumper was also found at the scene, indicating the vehicle was involved in the hit-and-run.

Surviving cyclist, Sommai Sroysohwang, explained that they were part of a local cycling club, which counts more than 180 members.

The group would regularly arrange rides for fitness, with around 30 cyclists participating on busy days. On the day of the incident, six of them had set off from Nang Rong district intending to cycle 30 kilometres to Prakhon Chai district. Halfway through their journey, disaster struck.

Sommai, who was fourth in the line of cyclists, heard a loud crash and witnessed the subsequent chaos. The pickup truck, after hitting the last two cyclists, swerved and sped off. The two victims were quickly discovered, and the remaining four cyclists suffered minor injuries.

The 64 year old wife of Narongchai, Praphimphan Yonanan, expressed her shock and grief. She stated that they were just out for a regular exercise ride and questioned whether the driver was intoxicated or just reckless.

Praphimphan expressed a strong desire for justice and urged the driver who fled the scene to come forward and take responsibility for causing two tragic deaths.

Follow us on :













Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.