Hit-and-run in Chon Buri: Pickup truck collides with motorcycle, driver flees scene

Photo: KhaoSod

Yesterday, at 8.40pm, a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, dragging it for 70 metres in Chon Buri’s Nong Kham district. The motorcyclist, 27 year old Juthamat Iamsamang, suffered serious injuries, including a deformed left leg. The pickup driver fled the hit-and-run scene, leaving behind the vehicle’s key and a driver’s license identifying him as 44 year old Adisorn Bunda.

The hit-and-run accident happened near Piriya Fresh Market on Lang-Laem Chabang Road. Upon receiving the report, Nong Kham police station coordinated with rescue workers from Pure Yiang Tai Sri Racha to inspect the scene. They found Juthamat with multiple injuries across her body. Her Honda motorcycle had been dragged by the black Nissan Navara, license plate number BT 2350 Uthai Thani, about 70 metres from the impact point.

The front of the pickup truck showed signs of collision, and its front license plate was found next to the motorcycle. The driver of the truck had vanished, but the truck’s key and a driver’s license were found inside the vehicle. The license belonged to Adisorn Bunda. The pickup truck also grazed the rear of a Honda City sedan, causing damage. The sedan’s driver, named Suthep Jairak, was unharmed reported KhaoSod.

Emergency medical treatment was provided to the injured motorcyclist before she was taken to Vibharam Laem Chabang Hospital for further treatment. The police seized the offending pickup truck and took it to Nong Kham police station. Investigations are underway to locate and prosecute the fleeing pickup driver according to the law.

Follow us on :













A car parked outside a house was struck by another vehicle that then left the scene. The owner of the damaged car took to social media to call on the responsible party to come forward. The hit-and-run incident was caught on CCTV and shared by a Facebook user by the name of มิสเตอร์แบตเตอรี่ ชลบุรี. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.