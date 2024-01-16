Thai education: Foundations and milestones under King Rama V’s Reign

Photo courtesy of Peter Williams-Hunt

This Teacher’s Day, let’s journey back in time to delve into the establishment of the first Thai schools, both royal and public, dating back to the reign of King Rama V. These institutions have survived to this day, marking a significant milestone in the country’s education history.

King Rama V, after ascending the throne in 1868, observed the importance of education, which at that time was only provided by missionary schools. Consequently, in 1871, he ordered the establishment of the first school in Siam, known as the Royal School. The Royal School was located next to the old theatre in the Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram compound. The first principal was Luang Saranupradit, who later became Phra Sri Sunthonwohan. The King instructed all royal officials and members of the royal family to send their children to study at the school.

In 1871, an English language school was established for the King’s siblings and others who had already studied Thai. The school was located in a two-storey building next to the eastern gate of the palace, with Francis George Patterson as the teacher.

Later, in 1875, the English language school was temporarily discontinued when Patterson left for Europe. It was not until 1879 that the school was reopened at the Nanta-U-Tayan Palace under the name Nanta-U-Tayan School or Suan Nanta-U-Tayan School. S.G. McFarland, an American missionary, was appointed as the principal, and an eight-member committee was set up to oversee the school.

In 1871, in addition to the Royal School, King Rama V set up a military training program for the young nobles who would serve as royal guards, which was also a place for them to learn about the royal court’s administration. In 1876, a new school was established to train future sergeants and lieutenants for the royal guards. This school was located in the Phra Tumnuk Suankularb and was called the Suankularb Wittayalai School.

The first public school in Thailand for commoners was established in 1884 at Wat Mahannapharam School. The establishment of the school, however, sparked rumours among the public that the government intended to recruit their children into the military, causing fear and reluctance among parents to send their children to study.

Follow us on :













In 1892, the Ministry of Dhamma was established (now the Ministry of Education) to oversee religious and educational affairs. This marked a significant development in the Thai education system under the reign of King Rama V.

Discover further insights into Prime Minister Srettha’s emphasis on teachers as creators and givers, extending beyond conventional instruction.