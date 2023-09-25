Lottery enthusiasts roll the numbers: October 1 draw sparks decade-long data dive

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

Lottery buffs are eagerly preparing for the upcoming October 1 lottery draw, delving into the historical data of the past decade to aid in their number analysis.

For the lottery draw held on October 1, 2022, the first prize number was 484669. This winning combination featured three-digit prefix numbers 206 and 996, three-digit suffix numbers 278 and 194, and a two-digit suffix number of 50.

Looking back to October 1, 2021, the first prize number was 578171. The accompanying three-digit prefix numbers were 285 and 361, with three-digit suffix numbers 379 and 449, along with a two-digit suffix number of 83.

On October 1, 2020, the victorious first prize number emerged as 837893. The winning ticket carried three-digit prefix numbers 594 and 757, coupled with three-digit suffix numbers 110 and 595. The two-digit suffix number for that draw was 59.

In the lottery draw on October 1, 2019, the first prize number was 691197, flanked by three-digit prefix numbers 392 and 920, along with three-digit suffix numbers 797 and 606. The two-digit suffix number was 59.

Shifting to October 1, 2018, the first prize number was 452643. The supporting trio of prefix numbers included 594 and 726, while the three-digit suffix numbers were 810 and 561. The two-digit suffix number was 99.

In the October 1, 2017 lottery draw, the first prize number stood at 880714. Complementing it were three-digit prefix numbers 611 and 726, and three-digit suffix numbers 462 and 952. The two-digit suffix number was 52.

For the draw on October 1, 2016, the first prize number was 887102. Accompanying it were three-digit prefix numbers 280 and 194, with three-digit suffix numbers 458 and 017. The two-digit suffix number for that draw was 33.

Turning to October 1, 2015, the first prize number was 594825. This winning combination featured three-digit prefix numbers 175 and 918, along with three-digit suffix numbers 440 and 799. The two-digit suffix number was 07.

In the October 1, 2014 draw, the first prize number was 375615. The three-digit suffix numbers included 251, 086, 159, and 520, accompanied by a two-digit suffix number of 44.

Finally, on October 1, 2013, the first prize number emerged as 647882. The three-digit suffix numbers were 576, 324, 650, and 028, while the two-digit suffix number was 14.

These comprehensive statistics serve as a valuable resource for lottery enthusiasts, aiding in the analysis of numerical patterns and trends within the October 1 draws spanning the past decade.

Follow us on :













Don’t forget to buy a ticket, guys!

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.