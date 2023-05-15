Higher voter turnout in Bangkok’s general election compared to 2019

Pita Limjaroenrat Image via Facebook Khaosod English

Bangkok voters turned out in large numbers for yesterday’s general election, with participation levels surpassing those from the previous election in 2019.

Over 72% of registered voters in Bangkok took part in the vote, according to City Clerk Khajit Chatchavanit, who visited polling stations in constituencies one, two, and three, situated within the Phra Nakhon district after voting ceased at 5pm. Unofficial results of the election were expected to be available around 10pm, once all 33 constituencies submitted their outcomes to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) coordinating centre.

Khajit expressed his gratitude towards over 100,000 BMA officials and personnel, who started working at the polling stations at 4am, and remarked that everything had proceeded without issues. He also extended his thanks to the law enforcement officers for ensuring a safe and convenient voting experience for the citizens.

The overall situation at Bangkok’s polling stations was smooth, with only two of the 6,327 stations, located in the Huai Kwang and Min Buri districts, facing difficulties.

In the Huai Kwang incident, a poll official tore ballot papers, resulting in the case being reported to Bangkok’s election committee and the Election Commission for their decision. In Min Buri, the counting process encountered a minor issue when ballot papers were first placed in one box and later separated into two separate boxes. Khajit affirmed that if the number of ballot papers tallied with the number of voters, there would be no issue.

Eligible voters who failed to cast their ballots must submit their reasons by May 21. This can be done by providing letters containing their identification numbers to district registrars, sending letters through registered mail, or explaining their reasons via the “Smart Vote” application or website.

If a voter fails to provide justification for not participating in the advance voting or Sunday’s general election, they risk losing particular privileges, such as the ability to contest the general election, local-level, or senate elections, as well as the right to run for sub-district chief, kamnan, or phuyai ban (village chief) positions.

Valid reasons for not voting include travelling to distant areas, being unable to visit polling stations due to sickness, disability, or old age, residing abroad, living over 100 kilometres from their designated polling station, or being tasked by a state agency to fulfil duties outside of their constituency, reports Bangkok Post.