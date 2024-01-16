High-speed chase in Sisaket ends with seizure of 90,000 meth pills worth 600,000 baht

In a dramatic turn of events, a high-speed chase unfolded as law enforcement pursued and arrested a man and woman, seizing 90,000 methamphetamine pills near Khao Phra Wihan National Park.

A high-speed chase led by law enforcement officers ended in the arrest of a 26 year old man and 19 year old woman, in a parking lot at the Khao Phra Wihan National Park, Sisaket province. The pursuit began after their Nissan Almera vehicle crashed through a checkpoint at high speed. The pair were found to have 90,000 methamphetamine pills, commonly known as Yaba, concealed within their vehicle.

The chase was captured on CCTV at a checkpoint near Khao Phra Wihan National Park. The suspects, identified as Nittisat and Kanlayarat, attempted to evade capture by crashing through the checkpoint, causing substantial damage, before fleeing to the parking area of the park. However, their escape was thwarted by the authorities who pursued and eventually apprehended them.

Upon inspection of their vehicle, officers discovered 90,000 methamphetamine pills stashed inside. The incident took place on the night of January 13 at around 10pm, reported KhaoSod.

The officers subsequently charged the suspects with possession of a category one narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, an offence that poses a significant threat to public security and stability. The act is seen as a commercial operation that contributes to the spread of the drug amongst the public, thereby affecting state security and public safety.

Follow us on :













In addition to the arrest, the authorities seized their vehicle, a Nissan Almera with license plate number กต 2256 Yasothon, estimated to be worth around 600,000 baht (US$17,000), as temporary evidence under the Narcotics Act of 2023. The suspects and the seized items were taken to Mueang Sisaket Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In related news, a major international drug ring has been dismantled, leading to arrests, and seizure of millions of pills, and assets worth over 105 million baht in a recent Anti-Narcotics operation. Discover more about the recent dismantling of a significant international drug ring in Thailand.