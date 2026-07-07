Thai woman living in Australia identified as heroin recipient

A Thai woman, who has been living in Australia for over 10 years, was identified as recipient of heroin carried by a Thai Airways flight attendant arrested in Melbourne on June 25.

The update was provided yesterday, July 6, by Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Deputy Secretary-General and Spokesperson Areephak Ngern-bamrung.

According to Areephak, a Thai-Laotian couple, Arthit and Thatsaporn, who were arrested recently, transported drugs from Laos into Thailand before distributing them to other members of the network. Investigators said the narcotics were concealed inside various products before crossing the border.

The couple delivered the concealed drugs through parcel services and face-to-face handovers. According to the ONCB, they had carried out similar deliveries two or three times before their arrest. The drugs were then passed to additional couriers for transport overseas.

In this case, investigators said 47 year old Uthai Kanaphiwat delivered heroin concealed inside tote bags to Thai Airways cabin crew member Mina at her condominium before she packed them into her luggage and travelled to Australia while on duty.

Areephak said investigators believe the case is linked to a large transnational trafficking network that used fake social media accounts to recruit flight attendants who regularly travelled overseas to act as drug couriers.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is leading the Thai investigation in cooperation with Australian authorities.

Following the latest update to the case, authorities successfully identified the recipient in Australia, publicly identified only as Deer. She has lived and worked in Australia for more than 10 years and is suspected of previous involvement in drug trafficking.

Officials did not disclose where Mina and Deer allegedly planned to exchange the drugs. Australian police are continuing their investigation into where the heroin was intended to be delivered if it had reached its destination.

Investigators are also working to identify the person behind the Facebook account “Rose Rose”, which allegedly recruited Mina to provide a shopping courier service. Authorities said they are continuing to examine whether Mina knowingly transported the drugs or was deceived into carrying them.

Areephak said Mina’s boyfriend has also been questioned by investigators. He reportedly told police he helped pack the tote bags into Mina’s luggage after checking them and finding nothing suspicious inside.

According to Thai ONCB, Mina is scheduled to appear before an Australian court on September 14, where the court will consider whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges.