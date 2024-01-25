Heroic Thai rescue worker saves baby elephant with CPR (video)

Photo courtesy of canoe.com

In a heart-stopping moment caught on camera, an experienced Thai rescue worker saved a baby elephant by administering CPR at a roadside accident in the eastern province of Chanthaburi. A baby elephant, part of a wild pachyderm group, was struck by a motorcycle.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the rescue worker with 26 years of rescue experience, Mana Srivate, shared the intense moments.

“It’s my instinct to save lives, but I was worried the whole time because I could hear the mother and other elephants calling for the baby.”

Caught off-duty, Mana didn’t hesitate to channel his life-saving expertise towards the unexpected patient. A viral video on Thai social media depicts the rescue drama, showing Mana, alongside his colleagues treating a dazed motorcycle rider, giving two-handed compressions to the fallen baby elephant.

“I assumed where an elephant heart would be located based on human theory and a video clip I saw online.”

The gripping footage shows Mana’s persistence paying off, with the baby elephant, initially motionless, stirring after about 10 minutes of CPR. The triumphant moment brought tears to Mana’s eyes as the little one stood up, seemingly defying the odds.

Post-revival, the elephant was swiftly moved to another location for further treatment, with hopes of a heartwarming reunion with its concerned mother. True to the laws of the wild, the mother and the herd soon returned, responding to the distressed calls of the rescued calf, reported canoe.com.

Mana, reflecting on the incident, expressed amazement, noting that despite numerous road traffic accidents involving humans, the baby elephant marked the first success story of CPR in his career.

In related news, in the heart of Prachin Buri, Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict located in the Kabin Buri district, a herd of over 100 wild elephants emerged from the Khao Ang Rue Nai Wildlife Sanctuary, wreaking havoc on local farming land.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) swiftly took action, initiating an operation to usher the elephants back into their natural habitat.