Heroic Thai husband’s defence of pregnant wife ends in fatal stabbing

A Thai man defending his pregnant wife from an attack from a man with mental health issues wielding a knife was fatally stabbed in the chest.

Bang Sao Thong Police Station officers were called to the stabbing scene in the Keha Muaeng Mai Bang Phi Village in the Bang Sao Thong district of Samut Prakarn at 12.30am today. On arrival, officers encountered two injured victims at the scene, one was a 29 year old man named Pornthep Siwan and another was Pornthep’s pregnant wife, 37 year old Siriporn Singkhan.

Pornthep bore a critical stab wound to his chest. He was rushed to Chularat 5 Hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

His pregnant wife, Siriporn, sustained injuries to her knees and mouth. She was transported to the hospital for initial first aid and a thorough assessment of her pregnancy.

Siriporn revealed to the police that the attacker was a man who stole a cannabis tree from her neighbour. She explained that she and her husband spotted the thief stealing cannabis as they rode a motorcycle home. The pregnant woman questioned the thief.

“What are you doing? Stealing?”

The thief was angry at Siriporn and attempted to stab her. The woman’s husband quickly fled the scene. Unfortunately, he lost control of the motorcycle and they crashed onto the road. The thief managed to catch up with them and attempted to stab Siriporn.

To protect his wife and their unborn child, Pornthep stepped forward, putting himself between the knife-wielding cannabis tree thief and his partner, but suffered a fatal chest wound as a consequence.

The cannabis tree owner, 47 year old Chamroon Poonsawat, revealed to the media that the attacker was a 33 year old man named Anu Boonkansorn, his neighbour who had mental health issues. Chamroom stated that Anu always picked cannabis leaves from his tree.

Chamroom told the press that he grew the cannabis to share with neighbours but was later worried because of Anu’s frequent visits. He planned to remove the cannabis tree for safety reasons. Tragically, violence erupted before he could remove it.

After learning about the attacker’s identity, officers immediately hunted for Anu. Anu initially hid in his rental room in the area. As police closed in on him, he tried to escape his residence through a window onto the roof of a neighbour’s house.

As police officers approached, Anu wielded a knife to scare them away. One of the officers spent two hours trying to persuade him to surrender peacefully, but when those efforts proved unsuccessful, Anu was ultimately subdued with a rubber bullet. Following the incident, Anu was promptly transported to a hospital to receive treatment for the injury caused by the rubber bullet, and subsequently, he was taken into police custody.

Anu’s mother, Manee, revealed to Channel 3 that his son had mental health issues and had no access to the medicine and treatment for two years. His behavioural symptoms developed aggressively but he had never hurt anyone before.

Police did not reveal the charges Anu faces but under Thai law, murder and manslaughter carry three types of sentences, depending precisely on these circumstances. The most severe is the death sentence, although a life sentence or up to 20 years imprisonment is also possible.

