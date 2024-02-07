Heroic rescuer saves abducted kids from drunken woman in Isaan

A Thai man successfully rescued four children from a drunk woman who abducted the kids from the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

A 54 year old resident, Phatcharaporn Phonla, told PPTV HD that she noticed a suspicious black Mitsubishi Xpander SUV parked at the playground in her community, Baan Nong Phueng, in the Kumphawapi district of Udon Thani. She saw the woman talking to the four children playing at the spot and witnessed the kids get into her car.

When the children got into the car, Phatcharaporn approached and questioned the woman about their destination. The woman claimed she wanted to visit her relative named Biab but did not know the location. She added the children knew the destination and said they would take her to the relative’s house.

Phatcharaporn then visited Biab’s house but did not see anyone. Biab also insisted that no relative paid a visit. Phatcharaporn realised that the children had been kidnapped, so she took to social media to issue an alarm and reported it to Kumphawapi Police Station and Kumphawapi Rescue Foundation.

The children who were abducted included a 10 year old girl named Mai, a 10 year old girl named Pai, an 11 year old girl named Noon, and a nine year old boy named Pang.

A Thai resident, who preferred to stay anonymous, managed to track down the woman’s car. He followed it on his three-wheel motorcycle and intervened when she stopped at a convenience store.

Unclear motive

The children were seen crying. The man asked the children to get into his three-wheel motorcycle while he prevented the woman from fleeing the scene.

Police arrived at the convenience store at the same time and arrested the woman. She was reportedly identified as 47 year old Phattaraporn. She was under the influence of alcohol and resisted arrest. She kept shouting and complaining at police officers.

One of the victims, Mai, revealed that the woman had offered them 250 baht each to guide her to Biab’s house, only to drive away from the community once they were inside the car. They were scared but did not dare to seek help from mother motorists, worrying that the woman might hurt them.

Phattaraporn’s family claimed that her behaviour stemmed from intoxication, claiming she often engaged in unusual actions when under the influence. They maintained that she had no intention of kidnapping the children and emphasised her lack of prior mental health issues.

Conversely, the families of the victims remained adamant about pursuing legal action, citing concerns over the potential risk she posed to society.

Police have charged Phattaraporn with drunk driving, although formal charges of abduction have yet to be filed.