Heroic police and cadets awarded for bravery in fire rescue and cyber skills victory

Image courtesy of KhaoSod Online.

Police Lieutenant General Dhamrongsak Kittipraphat, the police chief, yesterday awarded six police officers and three police cadet students for bravery in two incidents at the Thai National Police Office.

The first incident occurred on July 17. Around 11.40pm, the Chana Songkhram Police Station received a report of a house fire at Soi Sam Sen 5, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem District, Bangkok. The investigation team arrived at the scene to find an old person and a patient trapped inside the house, unable to escape due to a locked gate.

Police Sergeants Sathaporn Samran and Krit Wong Lakkhayanan quickly rendered assistance, climbing over the gate to reach the victims. With the gate locked, Sergeant Sathaporn used a hammer to break the lock. Police Corporals Sorawut Balchitr, Krit, Phatradanai Roddara, Manan Kanrit, and Kittikorn Thongjamrat evacuated the trapped individuals from the burning house. Afterwards, they ensured no one else was left inside the house and coordinated for fire trucks to come and extinguish the blaze.

The second event happened on July 12 when a cyber team from the Police Cadet School participated in an inter-school cyber skills competition for the fiscal year 2023. The Police Cadet School sent four teams in total. The first-ranked team was SixthHUNTER, consisting of Cadets Tasnai Manit, fourth-year, Wannakorn Nunpradit, fourth-year, and Sudrit Wongsuwan, third-year. This year, the Police Cadet School received the first prize for the fourth consecutive year. Dhamrongsak said…

“I applaud their bravery in quickly controlling the situation and their creative initiatives. Besides, they also help to promote and develop their departments, making a good name for the force.”

Follow us on :













He awarded certificates of honour, trophies, and cash prizes totalling 20,000 baht as part of the “Doing Good, Receiving Rewards” programme, designed to reward excellent work and proactive behaviour for public peace and good.

The programme aims to provide examples of good deeds in society carried out by police officers or civilians. It looks for those who demonstrate excellent performance, proactive work, help citizens, behave well, consider community benefits, and gain public acceptance, reports KhaoSod Online.