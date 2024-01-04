Heroic nurses perform CPR at fatal accident scene on New Year’s Eve

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

A pair of nurses, 24 year old Natthaphon Waengkham and 28 year old Saowalak Chanphila, were honoured for their quick thinking and brave actions when they found themselves at the scene of a fatal road accident on New Year’s Eve. The incident occurred at Samprao intersection in Udon Thani, where a 62 year old woman, Jeerapha (surname withheld), suffering from Alzheimer’s, was hit by a van and left in the middle of the road. The nurses, who were on their way to a countdown party, stopped to perform CPR on the injured woman, despite ultimately being unable to save her life.

The unfortunate event took place on December 31, around 9.30pm. Natthaphon and Saowalak, both professional ICU nurses, were driving to the city centre for new year’s celebrations when they came across the accident. The victim was lying in the middle of the road, unnoticed by bystanders. The nurses, in party attire, decided to intervene and assess the situation.

Upon evaluation, they found the woman showing no signs of life, except for a final gasp. Despite the grim prognosis, they initiated CPR in an attempt to revive her. Natthaphon held the woman’s head, while Saowalak performed chest compressions. After about four minutes of CPR, there was no return of pulse. An ambulance from Udon Thani Centre Hospital arrived at the scene, and the nurses informed the paramedics about the unsuccessful CPR, before leaving for their countdown party.

“This incident is a reminder of the responsibility of nurses to provide initial help to the injured because we have the knowledge and want to save lives,” stated Natthaphon. She also expressed gratitude for the recognition they received for their good deed and vowed to continue doing good, setting an example for others to follow, reported Khao Sod.

Follow us on :













Saowalak, on the other hand, emphasised the importance of bystander CPR before reaching the hospital for both children and adults to reduce mortality rates. She did not blame the bystanders, who effectively performed their role by blocking passing vehicles, but highlighted the lack of initial assessment and CPR.

Pinphet Eksingchai, the head nurse at Kumphawapee Hospital where the two nurses work, expressed immense pride in her colleagues’ actions. She commended their spirit of assistance and their application of their knowledge in helping others, despite their recent graduation. She underscored the significance of their knowledge in saving lives and urged other people to use theirs to help others.