Police arrested a Thai man yesterday for stabbing the Deputy Mayor of Prasart district in Isaan’s Burriram province. The suspect claimed he was a hero, acting to safeguard the community from a corrupt authority.

Officers from Ban Darn Police Station rushed to the scene outside a temple in Prasart district to help the victim, 66 year old Deputy Mayor Suriya Nantasing. Suriya was stabbed in the neck and lost a lot of blood. He is currently receiving medical treatment at Buriram Hospital.

The suspect, 42 year old Weerapong Yuangram, did not escape arrest. He remained in front of his house, which is next to the scene of the crime. Weerapong confessed to the violence and accused Suriysa of corruption, swindling the government budget.

The district chief, 27 year old Chawanakorn Prayoonmeta, told police that he and the Deputy Mayor had gone to the site for official duties. While they were working, Chawanakorn noticed Weerapong smiling and walking towards the deputy mayor.

Chawakorn said Weerapong approached the victim from behind, choked him and stabbed him in the neck. After the stabbing, Weerapong simply left the scene and sat in front of his house. Chawakorn expressed his belief that Weerapong may be struggling with mental health issues.

Weerapong’s uncle, Pornthep Wikitwarin, raised the possibility of his nephew suffering from mental health problems. Pornthep said Weerapong had been jailed for drug use and had only been released last year. Given the level of drug use, Weerapong may have a mental illness.

According to Pornthep, Weerapong used to tell him that he wanted to kill all the cheating authorities. However, Pornthep believed the stabbing was motivated by a personal conflict rather than the deputy mayor’s fraudulent behaviour. The victim had once warned Weerapong about his theft, and this could have made Weerapong angry.

Weerapong is charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm. This carries a prison sentence of between six months and 10 years and a fine of between 10,000 and 200,000 baht. Further charges will be filed later after the severity of Suriya’s condition is assessed.

