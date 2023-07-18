Hell Erupting Noodles draw foodies to Lampang for old Ayutthaya recipe

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

Diners have been flocking to Lampang province, northern Thailand, for a unique culinary experience dubbed “Hell Erupting Noodles.” It’s a distinctive selection of “Kwai Teow Rue” or boat noodles based on an old recipe from the province of Ayutthaya, served up from a strategically located eatery right in the heart of Sri Chum Square.

The Hell Erupting Noodles shop can be found easily. It’s nestled approximately 100 metres away from the Sri Chum junction (inner line), on the road in front of the Sri Chum temple, in the Huawieng sub-district, Lampang town, Lampang province. The flavorful noodle dishes start at a very economical 18 baht per bowl, with Special 1 going for 40 baht and Special 2 priced at 50 baht.

There are three popular versions of the noodle dish that customers can opt for, each varying in spiciness. The first heap is less spicy, the second offers medium spiciness and the third heap is for those who love their noodles extremely spicy. Apart from the noodles, recommended dishes are the Hell-Erupting Shabu Hotpot, Hell Erupting Fried Dumplings, and Hell-Erupting Crispy Pork Tendons.

The shop has been garnering quite a following, with many diners and customers eagerly making their way over to have a taste. They make a special trip mainly because of the restaurant’s commitment to homemade fresh noodles and broth that has a distinct aromatic flavour and is undeniably delicious.

Em, the shop owner, always insists on quality, preparing the noodles and the broth himself. He warmly invites visitors to come and taste the unique flavours of these signature recipes. The shop is open every day from 9am to 5pm, ensuring plenty of time to enjoy the delicacies on offer.

Those interested in reserving a table can do so through the Hell-Erupting Noodles Lampang branch page on Facebook. It’s located on the Lampang-Mae Tha Road, in the Huawaieng sub-district, Lampang town, Lampang province.

For telephone bookings, call 081-4220976 or 064-6312642.