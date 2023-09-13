Heavy rainfall warning for north, northeast, central and east Thailand

Image by Bilanol

The Thai Meteorological Department warns of heavy rainfall today, covering 70-80% of the regions in the North, Northeast, Central, East, and Bangkok areas. An intense monsoon trough is passing over Myanmar and Northern Laos, moving into a low pressure area over Northern Vietnam and the Gulf of Tonkin. This, combined with a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, will bring heavy rains in some areas of the Northern, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions. Residents are urged to beware of potential dangers from heavy rainfall and accumulated rainfall that could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, particularly in hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

In the Northern region, there will be thunderstorms covering 80% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some areas in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 31-33 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the Northeast, thunderstorms will cover 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some areas in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 29-33 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

In the Central region, there will be thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some areas in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24-25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 31-33 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour.

In the Eastern region, there will be thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in some areas in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces. The lowest temperature will be 24-27 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 30-33 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 15-35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 1-2 metres and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

In the South (East Coast), there will be thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 33-35 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of about 1 metre and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

In the South (West Coast), there will be thunderstorms covering 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. The lowest temperature will be 23-25 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 32-34 degrees Celsius. From Phang Nga province upwards, the southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 15-35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of 1-2 metres and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. From Phuket province downwards, the southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 15-30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves of about 1 metre and over 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms covering 70% of the area. The lowest temperature will be 26-27 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature will be 32-34 degrees Celsius. The southwesterly winds will be blowing at a speed of 10-25 kilometres per hour, reports Khaosod Online.

