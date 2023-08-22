Heavy rainfall forecast across Thailand with thunderstorms in 70% of regions

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for today, forecasting heavy rainfall across the Northern, Northeastern, Central, and Eastern regions, as well as Bangkok, with a likelihood of up to 70% in some areas. These conditions are due to the convergence of a monsoon trough over Northern and Northeastern Thailand towards a low-pressure area along the central Vietnamese coast. This is coupled with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in heavy rainfall in certain parts of the country.

For the Northern region, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in certain localities, specifically in the provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. The minimum temperatures will range between 23-25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will be between 32-36 degrees Celsius. The wind will be variable with speeds ranging from 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the Northeast, there will be thunderstorms in 70% of the area and heavy rains in certain places, particularly in the provinces of Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, and Sakon Nakhon. The temperatures will range from 24-25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33-36 degrees Celsius at the highest. Variable winds will carry speeds between 10-20 kilometres per hour.

In the Central region, the forecast is for thunderstorms covering 70% of the area and heavy rainfall in parts of the provinces of Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Ayutthaya. Temperatures will range from 24-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 35-37 degrees Celsius at the highest. Southwesterly winds will carry speeds between 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The Eastern region is set to experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area and heavy rainfall in parts of the provinces of Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 24-28 degrees celsius at the lowest to 32-35 degrees Celsius at the highest. Southwesterly winds will carry speeds between 15-35 kilometres per hour, with waves reaching heights of 1-2 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves will be higher than 2 metres.

The Southern region (east coast) is expected to experience thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in the provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Songkhla, and Yala. Temperatures will range from 24-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 33-36 degrees Celsius at the highest. From Surat Thani province upwards, the wind will blow from the southwest at speeds of 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will reach heights of 1-2 metres. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves will be higher than 2 metres.

The Southern region (west coast) will experience thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in the provinces of Ranong and Phang Nga. The minimum temperature will be between 24-25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will range from 31-33 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds will carry speeds between 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves will reach heights of 1-2 metres, and in areas with thunderstorms, the waves will be higher than 2 metres.

For Bangkok and its vicinity, there will be thunderstorms in 70% of the area and heavy rainfall in some places. The temperatures will range from 24-26 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 32-34 degrees Celsius at the highest. Southwesterly winds will carry speeds between 10-25 kilometres per hour, reports Khao Sod Online.