Heavy rain refrain: TMD issues another stormy warning for Thailand

Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) issued yet another alarming warning today to 40 provinces across Thailand, cautioning against continuous heavy rain.

The central region is bearing the brunt of the deluge, with 80% of the area experiencing significant downpours. As the capital city remains waterlogged, the public in Bangkok is urged to remain vigilant against potential dangers.

Today the TMD forecasted a 24-hour weather outlook, noting a heavy rain trough sweeping across the lower northern region, the upper central region, and the lower northeastern region.

A low-pressure area engulfs the central region while the southwest monsoon continues to blow across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

These conditions have led to heavy rain in some parts of the country. Residents in the affected areas are warned to brace for heavy and accumulated rainfall which could trigger sudden flash floods and forest runoff.

Areas of concern include hill slopes near river courses and low-lying areas. Additionally, caution is advised when travelling through areas with thunderstorms and lightning, and it is recommended to avoid staying in open spaces, under large trees, and near weak billboards during this period.

Thunderstorms

In terms of sea conditions, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are experiencing waves up to 1 to 2 metres high. In areas with thunderstorms, the waves could exceed 2 metres. Seafarers are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, tropical storm “Koinu” is currently over the Pacific Ocean and is expected to pass through the Republic of China (Taiwan) today.

It is anticipated to approach the southeastern coast of China between tomorrow and October 8 and gradually weaken.

This storm will not directly impact Thailand’s weather conditions. However, those planning to travel to the heavy rain-affected areas are advised to check the weather conditions prior to their journey.

The weather forecast for Thailand, from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, indicates thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas in the northern region, particularly in Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.

In the northeastern region, heavy rain is expected in some areas, especially in Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Heavy rain

The central region, which includes Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon, will see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas.

Similarly, the eastern region, covering Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat, will experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas.

The southern region’s east coast, including Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, and Yala, will experience thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall.

The same is expected on the western coast, particularly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Bangkok and its vicinity will also see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in some areas.

The TMD continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

