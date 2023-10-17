Heavy rain warning in 32 Thailand provinces, severe flooding expected

Picture courtesy of Jack Taylor.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a heavy rain warning for 32 provinces today, with the southern region expected to receive heavy rainfall, covering 70% of the area. Residents are urged to be cautious of the accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding.

The 24-hour forecast from the TMD reveals that the high atmospheric pressure, or cold air mass, continues to cover the upper northern and northeastern regions. Meanwhile, the trough is currently passing through the upper southern region, the Gulf of Thailand, and the eastern region, entering a region of low pressure in the South China Sea.

This phenomenon, combined with the southwestern monsoon, is covering the Andaman Sea, the lower southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Such conditions result in continued thunderstorms across Thailand with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the south and east.

Residents in these areas are warned of the dangers of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden floods and forest runoff, particularly in areas near hillsides, waterways, and basins. Increased caution is also advised when travelling through areas with thunderstorms.

For the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres in height. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres, and sailors are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Heavy rain warning

The northern region will experience thunderstorms, covering 30% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Tak. Temperature range is between 23-24 degrees Celsius and 30-35 degrees Celsius, with easterly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will have thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mainly in Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures range from 21-24 degrees Celsius and 32-34 degrees Celsius, with northeastern winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperature range is between 23-27 degrees Celsius and 31-35 degrees Celsius, with easterly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will have thunderstorms, covering 30% of the area, and heavy rainfall in some areas including Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures range from 24-26 degrees Celsius and 33-35 degrees Celsius, with easterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves are expected to reach 1 metre in height. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres.

The southern region (east coast) will experience thunderstorms covering 70% of the area and heavy rainfall in some areas including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures range from 23-25 degrees Celsius and 32-35 degrees Celsius.

From Prachuap Khiri Khan and above, there are variable winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves are expected to reach 1 metre in height.

Thunderstorms

In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres. From Chumphon and below, there are southwestern winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves are expected to reach 1 metre in height. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres.

The southern region (west coast) will have thunderstorms, covering 70% of the area, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Temperatures range from 23-25 degrees Celsius and 30-32 degrees Celsius, with western winds at 15-35 kilometres per hour. At sea, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres in height. In areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed 2 metres.

Bangkok and its vicinity have a 20% chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures range from 24-28 degrees Celsius and 32-34 degrees Celsius, with easterly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

Follow us on :













Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.