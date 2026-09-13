Heavy rain floods Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 13, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Heavy rain floods Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of JS100

Heavy overnight rain flooded roads and homes across parts of Pattaya late on September 10, leaving motorists stranded in deep water and stalling several vehicles.

Flooding was reported at around 11pm at four locations: Sukhumvit Road in front of Lotus South Pattaya on the Sattahip-bound side, the Moom Aroi intersection on Third Road, the railway road behind Wat Tham, and the Nong Yai Soi 2 intersection.

Deep water made driving difficult in the affected areas, with stalled vehicles adding to traffic problems. Slippery, flooded roads also created hazardous conditions for motorists and pedestrians, while water entered some homes and low-lying properties.

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Pattaya City officials were deployed to the affected locations to manage traffic and assist motorists. Water levels later began falling steadily, though the flooding again highlighted how quickly heavy rain can overwhelm drainage in the city.

The incident serves as a reminder for residents in low-lying areas. A sudden downpour can send water into homes, sois and parking areas within a short time, while vehicles left in vulnerable spots can become trapped or damaged.

Motorists are advised not to attempt to drive through deep or fast-moving floodwater and to seek higher ground when conditions worsen. Residents in flood-prone areas should also move vehicles and valuables to safer locations when heavy rain approaches.

With more rain possible, Pattaya remains vulnerable to further flooding, particularly during periods of intense overnight rainfall. Officials said personnel would continue assisting the public while water levels receded. Residents needing assistance or reporting flooding can contact Pattaya City at hotline 1337.

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Heavy rain floods Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of JS100
Heavy rain floods Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of JS100

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 13, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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