June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 13, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 2 minutes read
June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Prasitsak Smaksman via Canva

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall across several regions of Thailand tomorrow, driven by a monsoon trough and a moderate southwest monsoon. Bangkok faces a 60% chance of rain, with warnings issued for potential flooding and flash floods.

Over the next 24 hours, the north, northeast, east, and south are all expected to experience significant rainfall. A monsoon trough stretches across upper North Thailand and northern Laos, connecting to a low-pressure area along Vietnam’s northern coast. A moderate southwest monsoon is simultaneously covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in affected regions are advised to prepare for heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and runoff, particularly in areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution. Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1 to 2 metres, while the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of approximately 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Sailors are urged to avoid stormy areas.

The department has also issued warnings for six central provinces and Bangkok to remain vigilant for high tides and potential flooding from June 14 to June 20, reported KhaoSod.

June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide
Photo courtesy of TMD

North Thailand

Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the region, with heavy rain expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, and Phitsanulok. Night temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C, rising to 30 to 35°C during the day. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 km/h.

Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Night temperatures will fall between 23 and 25°C, climbing to 32 to 35°C in the daytime. Southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h are expected.

Related Articles

Central Thailand

Thunderstorms will affect 60% of the central region, particularly Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Night temperatures will be between 23 and 26°C, with daytime highs of 34 to 36°C. Southwesterly winds will be at 10 to 20 km/h.

East Thailand

Around 60% of the eastern region will see thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at night to 31 to 35°C during the day. Southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h are forecast, with sea waves of around 1 metre and over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat most affected. Night temperatures will be 23 to 26°C, reaching 32 to 36°C during the day. Southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h are forecast, with coastal waves of around 1 metre and 1 to 2 metres offshore, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Thunderstorms will affect 40% of the west coast, with heavy rain in Ranong, Krabi, and Trang. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night and 32 to 35°C during the day. Southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h are expected, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Bangkok and surrounding areas face a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26°C overnight to 33 to 36°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

Stay updated on Thailand weather news with The Thaiger.

Latest Thailand News
June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

1 minute ago
PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

17 hours ago
The life and legacy of Thailand&#8217;s princess | Thaiger Thai Life

The life and legacy of Thailand’s princess

17 hours ago
Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings

18 hours ago
Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks

18 hours ago
Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate

19 hours ago
Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man

19 hours ago
Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais&#8217; personal data | Thaiger Hot News

Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais’ personal data

20 hours ago
Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail

21 hours ago
Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais | Thaiger Thailand News

Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais

21 hours ago
Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour&#8217;s winning lottery ticket | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour’s winning lottery ticket

23 hours ago
Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams | Thaiger World Cup

Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams

24 hours ago
Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death | Thaiger Thailand News

Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death

24 hours ago
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment | Thaiger Hot News

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment

1 day ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal

2 days ago
Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag

2 days ago
Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director

2 days ago
Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road

2 days ago
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents | Thaiger Bangkok News

18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents

2 days ago
Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain&#8217;s suburban reach | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

2 days ago
Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing

2 days ago
American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 13, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.

Heavy rain expected across Thailand, potential flooding alerts issued

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: June 13, 2026, 7:14 AM
0 2 minutes read
Heavy rain expected across Thailand, potential flooding alerts issued | Thaiger

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rainfall tomorrow across several regions, primarily due to a monsoon trough and a moderate southwest monsoon. Bangkok faces a 60% chance of rain, with warnings for potential flooding and flash floods.

In the next 24 hours, areas in the north, northeast, east, and south of Thailand are expected to experience significant rainfall. The monsoon trough spans the upper north of Thailand and northern Laos, connecting to a low-pressure area along Vietnam’s northern coast. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in these regions are advised to prepare for heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and run-off, particularly in areas near water flows and low-lying regions. In the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to reach heights of 1-2 metres, while in the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be approximately 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

The forecast from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow for the north predicts thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, and Phitsanulok. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at night to 30-35°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

In the northeast, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Temperatures will vary from 23-25°C at night to 32-35°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

The central region will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, affecting Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Night temperatures will be 23-26°C, with daytime temperatures hitting 34-36°C, accompanied by southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

In the east, 60% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23-26°C at night to 31-35°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves will be about 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Related Articles

The southern region (east coast) will see 60% of its area affected by thunderstorms, particularly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Night temperatures will be 23-26°C, with daytime temperatures reaching 32-36°C. Southwesterly winds at 15-35 km/h will prevail, with sea waves about 1 metre, and 1-2 metres offshore. Wave heights will exceed 2 metres during thunderstorms.

On the west coast of the south, thunderstorms are expected in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Krabi, and Trang. Night temperatures will range from 23-25°C, with daytime temperatures reaching 32-35°C. Southwesterly winds will blow at 15-35 km/h, with sea waves ranging from 1-2 metres, increasing to over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the region. Temperatures will range from 25-26°C at night to 33-36°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for six central provinces and Bangkok to remain vigilant for high tides and potential flooding from June 14 to June 20. The monsoon’s impact is anticipated to be most severe in the north, with a 70% chance of heavy rain.

Latest Thailand News
June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

1 minute ago
PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin confirms public events can continue during mourning period

17 hours ago
The life and legacy of Thailand&#8217;s princess | Thaiger Thai Life

The life and legacy of Thailand’s princess

17 hours ago
Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai taxi driver accused of taking Taiwanese man’s belongings

18 hours ago
Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks

18 hours ago
Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani raid catches 121 foreign workers at industrial estate

19 hours ago
Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Female Thai caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing record collection from Swiss man

19 hours ago
Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais&#8217; personal data | Thaiger Hot News

Officials investigate alleged sale of 36 million Thais’ personal data

20 hours ago
Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing Burmese woman found murdered, dismembered in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai lawyer, wife in alleged fraud case released on bail

21 hours ago
Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais | Thaiger Thailand News

Dark web seller claims access to personal data of 36 million Thais

21 hours ago
Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dutch tourist reports 140,000 baht necklace theft in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour&#8217;s winning lottery ticket | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man admits stealing, burning neighbour’s winning lottery ticket

23 hours ago
Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams | Thaiger World Cup

Thai government warns fans over online World Cup scams

24 hours ago
Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death | Thaiger Thailand News

Nitrite found in Udon Thani noodle soup, 3 bowls can cause death

24 hours ago
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment | Thaiger Hot News

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passes away at 47 after years of treatment

1 day ago
Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigners caught on CCTV abandoning baby near Udon Thani canal

2 days ago
Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag

2 days ago
Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director

2 days ago
Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan

2 days ago
Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road

2 days ago
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents | Thaiger Bangkok News

18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents

2 days ago
Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain&#8217;s suburban reach | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

2 days ago
Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing

2 days ago
American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: June 13, 2026, 7:14 AM
0 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.