June 14 Thailand weather forecast: Heavy rain and flash flood warnings nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall across several regions of Thailand tomorrow, driven by a monsoon trough and a moderate southwest monsoon. Bangkok faces a 60% chance of rain, with warnings issued for potential flooding and flash floods.

Over the next 24 hours, the north, northeast, east, and south are all expected to experience significant rainfall. A monsoon trough stretches across upper North Thailand and northern Laos, connecting to a low-pressure area along Vietnam’s northern coast. A moderate southwest monsoon is simultaneously covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Residents in affected regions are advised to prepare for heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and runoff, particularly in areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution. Waves in the Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1 to 2 metres, while the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of approximately 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Sailors are urged to avoid stormy areas.

The department has also issued warnings for six central provinces and Bangkok to remain vigilant for high tides and potential flooding from June 14 to June 20, reported KhaoSod.

North Thailand

Thunderstorms are forecast across 70% of the region, with heavy rain expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, and Phitsanulok. Night temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C, rising to 30 to 35°C during the day. Southwesterly winds will blow at 10 to 20 km/h.

Northeast Thailand

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Night temperatures will fall between 23 and 25°C, climbing to 32 to 35°C in the daytime. Southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h are expected.

Central Thailand

Thunderstorms will affect 60% of the central region, particularly Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Night temperatures will be between 23 and 26°C, with daytime highs of 34 to 36°C. Southwesterly winds will be at 10 to 20 km/h.

East Thailand

Around 60% of the eastern region will see thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C at night to 31 to 35°C during the day. Southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h are forecast, with sea waves of around 1 metre and over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South Thailand (East Coast)

Thunderstorms are expected across 60% of the area, with Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat most affected. Night temperatures will be 23 to 26°C, reaching 32 to 36°C during the day. Southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h are forecast, with coastal waves of around 1 metre and 1 to 2 metres offshore, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South Thailand (West Coast)

Thunderstorms will affect 40% of the west coast, with heavy rain in Ranong, Krabi, and Trang. Temperatures will range from 23 to 25°C at night and 32 to 35°C during the day. Southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 km/h are expected, with waves of 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Vicinity

Bangkok and surrounding areas face a 60% chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26°C overnight to 33 to 36°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

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