Heated debate over car mods escalates into fatal stabbing

A heated argument over car modifications during a hot pot party in Don Tum, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, ended in a fatal stabbing incident today, at 3am. The 40 year old attacker, identified as Teedsak, managed to escape the scene but was later apprehended.

The victims were identified as 31 year old Songkran, who unfortunately did not survive the assault, and 39 year old Manas, who sustained injuries to his right hand. The altercation occurred in a rented room where remnants of a hot pot meal and scattered alcohol bottles were discovered, along with traces of cannabis and several bloodstains on the floor.

According to one of the 20 year old party attendees, Thanawut, the group had been enjoying their meal and discussing cars when the conversation turned into a heated debate. Losing his temper, Teedsak allegedly stood up and began attacking Songkran.

Teedsak, equipped with a knife he had been carrying, stabbed Songkran repeatedly, leaving him with nine wounds in his chest and stomach. Family members rushed the injured Songkran to Don Tum Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

After the attack, Teedsak fled the scene in a blue Isuzu pickup truck, without a license plate, heading towards the Bang Len district. However, Ampol Phatramongkolkul, the deputy chief of Don Tum Police Station, along with a detective team, later arrested Teedsak near a shrine in Lamphaya, Bang Len, reported KhaoSod.

Upon Teedsak’s arrest, he was taken to Don Tum Police Station, Nakhon Pathom, for further questioning before any charges were made.

In related news, in Samut Prakan, a woman was fatally stabbed by a man who was allegedly chasing her son with a wooden stick. The son, Vorakan, reported a fight started when he asked Kittisak, for marijuana.

As Kittisak pursued Vorakan with a stick, Vorakan sought help from his mother, Somsangad, who, after failed attempts to intervene, resorted to using a kitchen knife. Somsangad initially faced intentional murder charges.

The incident unfolded at a construction workers’ camp, leading to Kittisak’s tragic death with six stab wounds. Both Vorakan and Somsangad were detained for further investigation.