Heartless boss denies leave to woman grieving mother’s death in Thailand

A gripping incident on social media unfolded when a young woman posted an exchange with her heartless boss, where her requests for leave were repeatedly denied – even as her mother lay critically ill and eventually passed away. The woman had to navigate the harsh demands of her job when she was urgently needed at home.

The online post narrated a conversation that highlighted the lack of empathy from the woman’s superior at work. It started with her seeking leave to get medication and later asking for time off when her mother’s condition worsened. However, her requests were refused, followed by questions about her possible resignation and orders to provide an official termination letter when her duties were sorted.

The woman details the exchange, asking…

“What did I do wrong? In such situations, should one not be considerate and understanding? Isn’t it too much?”

She also shared screenshots of the chat that demonstrated her superior’s lack of compassion. The conversation after she had taken sick leave in the morning read…

“Could I have more leave, my mother is not doing well, she may not survive today or tomorrow?”

Her heartless supervisor responded with…

“No!”

Upon receiving this curt answer, the distressed woman sent her superior a picture of her ailing mother, adding…

“My mother might not make it through the night.”

Yet, the response remained stubbornly unsympathetic, insistently maintaining that she should go to work regardless of the situation.

The saga takes a tragic turn when the woman later informed her superior…

“My mother has passed away, I need to go home. I am sorry.”

Instead of expressing condolences, the heartless superior inquired whether she intended to resign and asked her to file a resignation form after sorting out her emergency.

This troubling exchange, made public on social media, received a strong outcry after being shared over 48,000 times. A considerable number of people expressed dismay and heartfelt sympathy for the woman, who not only had to deal with the loss of her mother but also face an unyielding work front.

No news was reported whether the woman’s boss had a change of heart and whether she returned to work.