Heartbreak at nursery: Thai mother seeks justice for baby’s tragic death

A Thai mother is seeking justice following the tragic death of her three month old baby, who passed away after being left at a nursery in Bangkok for approximately nine hours. The heart-wrenching incident occurred when a nursery assistant informed the 34 year old mother, Supranee, that her baby had choked on milk and tragically lost her life.

Supranee, who had taken three-months leave from work to care for her daughter, explained that her baby had been in good health since her time in the womb and had shown no signs of health issues. However, as her parental leave days were exhausted, and with no available caregivers due to her parents’ illnesses, they were bedridden and suffered from muscle weakness, she had no choice but to place her baby in a nursery as she returned to her job.

On the fateful day of July 11, Pranee entrusted her daughter to the nursery at 7am. Throughout the day, she maintained regular communication with the nursery assistant to check on her daughter’s well-being.

Tragedy struck when, at 4.43 pm, the nursery assistant contacted Pranee with the devastating news that her baby had choked on milk and ceased breathing. The assistant informed her that the baby had already been rushed to a nearby clinic.

Pranee rushed to the clinic, where she found medical professionals attempting to resuscitate her daughter with CPR. Despite their efforts, the baby’s condition did not improve, leading to her transfer to Synphaet Hospital. Despite the continued efforts of medical personnel, the baby did not respond to treatment and tragically passed away.

Speaking to Channel 3, Pranee revealed that the nursery had conveyed their condolences through a messaging application and had pledged to provide compensation for her loss. However, after her older sister shared the tragic incident on social media, the nursery reached out to Pranee again, expressing their dissatisfaction.

In an unsettling turn of events, the nursery informed Pranee that this incident was unprecedented in their 14-year history of operation. This statement deeply disappointed Pranee, prompting her to take legal action against the nursery for her baby’s untimely death. She decided against holding a funeral until a comprehensive autopsy is conducted to determine the exact cause of her baby’s death.

Seeking guidance on the matter, Pranee recently visited the office of renowned Thai lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet. Ronnarong said that the nursery had initially violated the law by accepting a three-month-old infant under their care, as regulations did not permit nurseries to look after babies of such a tender age.

Ronnarong further explained that the legal action against both the nursery and the involved assistant would hinge upon the results of the forthcoming autopsy, which will provide clarity on the circumstances leading to the tragic loss of the baby’s life.