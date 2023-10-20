Health superstitions: Thai neurosurgeon frustration over brain surgery delay (video)

Photo: Freepik.

A peculiar health superstitions case was shared by a renowned neurosurgeon at Chiang Mai Ram Hospital involving a 55 year old male patient who postponed a scheduled brain surgery due to astrological beliefs. The patient’s health condition involved a brain haemorrhage, caused by a fall two months ago.

The neurosurgeon, Pracha Kanyaphrasith, revealed his patient’s brain was still swollen from the accident, and a scheduled surgery was intended to replace a section of his skull that had been removed.

The patient, however, refused to proceed with the surgery as it fell on a day when astrologically, the planet ‘Rahu’ was transitioning. This transition, according to some beliefs, could bring misfortune.

Pracha expressed his frustration over the incident, questioning why people prioritise fortune-telling over their health.

“We often look to astrology for insights about our finances, jobs, homes, cars, love lives, and families. But when it comes to health, we often neglect it until the last minute.”

Pracha further emphasized the importance of looking after one’s health rather than developing superstitions. He suggested that rather than relying on astrology for health predictions, people should focus on their daily habits and lifestyle.

According to him, the karma of health lies in how one treats their body. He urged people to pay attention to what they eat, whether they exercise, and if they are maintaining their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. He warned that neglecting these aspects could lead to severe health issues like stroke, heart disease, or sudden death due to cardiac arrest.

Pracha advised people to take better care of their health.

“If the fortune-teller says your health is good, don’t take it for granted. Exercise more, and control risk factors such as diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Stop drinking alcohol, quit smoking, lose weight, and manage stress well. Prevent it before it becomes a stroke.”

Pracha ended his message by wishing everyone good health and a happy ‘Rahu transition.’

