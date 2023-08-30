Health scare as container fire forces evacuation at Thai port

Photo: Pongpat Wongyala/Bangkok Post

A container fire ignited a cargo of harmful chemicals at the Laem Chabang port in the province of Chon Buri, leading to the swift evacuation of 183 employees yesterday. Six individuals required treatment for breathing difficulties.

The container fire, which originated at the JWD warehouse in the Thung Sukhla district of Si Racha, resulted in a thick plume of black smoke spreading across the vicinity. The flames were successfully subdued within a half-hour timeframe.

According to Opas Karnkawinpong, the Health permanent secretary, the conflagration started around 10am inside a shipping container situated at JWD Co.’s dangerous goods warehouse. The container was packed with a shipment of organic peroxides, stored in 378 wardrobe boxes, with each box weighing 18 kilograms.

The container fire produced a potent odour. Firefighters doused the vicinity with water to limit the spread of fumes and swiftly managed to contain the flames, the Health Secretary added.

JWD Co. evacuated a total of 183 workers from the danger zone. Six of these individuals were found to be experiencing respiratory issues. Medical staff provided immediate first aid, before transferring them to a local hospital for further treatment.

Health officials conducted a screening of 54 workers in the observation area and an additional 23 in the parking zone. They reported no detection of unusual symptoms. A health screening was also carried out on residents living within a 5 kilometre radius of the container fire, with no abnormal findings, according to the Health Secretary.

He also stated that workers in the area were distributed 100 N95-grade masks. Community leaders were advised to instruct residents to consistently wear facemasks and to remain vigilant for any potential symptoms. Residents showing symptoms were to inform community leaders and health volunteers immediately, who would then facilitate their transfer to Laem Chabang Hospital.

Thawatchai Srithong, the governor of Chon Buri, along with other officials, arrived at the container fire scene for an inspection at 2.45pm and was given a comprehensive briefing.

Organic peroxides, known to be highly flammable, are used in the manufacturing of polymers which are in turn used to produce a wide array of everyday items, from running shoes to buttons.

