Health officials warn high risk groups over mpox

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 26, 2026, 12:45 PM
1 minute read
Health officials warn high risk groups over mpox | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is closely monitoring a rise in mpox cases since June and is urging people in high risk groups to watch for symptoms and seek medical care promptly. Between January 1 and July 18, the country recorded 139 confirmed cases and two deaths, both involving patients who were living with HIV.

Most infections this year have been linked to sexual or other close physical contact. Of the confirmed cases, 135 were men and four were women, with an average age of 36. Bangkok, surrounding provinces, major urban centres, and popular tourist destinations reported the highest numbers of infections.

Health officials said 88 cases involved the Clade Ib variant, which has become more common than Clade II in Thailand, though no deaths have been linked to that strain. The DDC added that 76 patients were living with HIV, and advised people with weakened immune systems, young children, pregnant women, cancer patients, and others at higher risk of severe illness to avoid close contact with anyone showing possible symptoms.

Mpox spreads through close physical contact with an infected person, including contact with skin lesions, bodily fluids, or contaminated objects. Anyone who may have been exposed is advised to monitor their health for 21 days and seek medical attention immediately if they develop a rash, blisters, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or other symptoms consistent with the disease.

Health officials warn high risk groups over mpox | News by Thaiger

To protect yourself from mpox in Thailand, avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms such as rash, blisters, fever, or swollen lymph nodes. Practise good hygiene by washing hands regularly or using alcohol-based sanitiser, and disinfect surfaces where possible. Avoid skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, kissing, or sexual activity, with anyone displaying a rash. Healthcare workers or carers of infected individuals should wear PPE such as masks, gloves, and gowns. Stay informed through reliable sources like the Department of Disease Control and WHO, and check travel advisories before visiting affected areas. Vaccination against smallpox, including the JYNNEOS vaccine, offers additional protection for high-risk groups.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Scientists discover bat species never before recorded in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Scientists discover bat species never before recorded in Thailand

4 minutes ago
Italian students apologise to Thai woman, end viral BTS dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian students apologise to Thai woman, end viral BTS dispute

57 minutes ago
Bangkok police shoot foreign man after stabbing rampage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police shoot foreign man after stabbing rampage

2 hours ago
Police raid &#8216;Dragon Nest&#8217; hotel running Chinese-only casino and drug den | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police raid ‘Dragon Nest’ hotel running Chinese-only casino and drug den

2 hours ago
Thai minister rejects &#8216;Israeli territory&#8217; claim during Phuket inspection | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai minister rejects ‘Israeli territory’ claim during Phuket inspection

4 hours ago
Netizens review-bomb hotel over Italian tourists | Thaiger Bangkok News

Netizens review-bomb hotel over Italian tourists

4 hours ago
Pattaya housekeeper alleges threats, racial abuse by foreign neighbours | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya housekeeper alleges threats, racial abuse by foreign neighbours

5 hours ago
Thai woman in viral clash with Italian students files police complaint | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman in viral clash with Italian students files police complaint

6 hours ago
Italian teens release apology video after BTS row | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian teens release apology video after BTS row

6 hours ago
Italian tour company apologises after students disrupt BTS | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian tour company apologises after students disrupt BTS

24 hours ago
Heavy rain floods South Pattaya, stranding early morning commuters | Thaiger Pattaya News

Heavy rain floods South Pattaya, stranding early morning commuters

1 day ago
Thai baht sinks to 15 month low against US dollar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai baht sinks to 15 month low against US dollar

1 day ago
Police smash Chinese nominee scheme in Bangkok | Thaiger Phuket News

Police smash Chinese nominee scheme in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast warns of floods from July 26 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns of floods from July 26

1 day ago
Court throws out Phuket cake shop&#8217;s 5 million baht lawsuit over 1 star review | Thaiger Phuket News

Court throws out Phuket cake shop’s 5 million baht lawsuit over 1 star review

2 days ago
Rayong fitting room incident ends with apology and compensation | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong fitting room incident ends with apology and compensation

2 days ago
Tyson Fury vs Wach in Pattaya: tickets, times and why you can&#8217;t watch it on TV | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tyson Fury vs Wach in Pattaya: tickets, times and why you can’t watch it on TV

2 days ago
Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm

2 days ago
Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Sukhothai family turns tragedy into hope through eye donation

2 days ago
Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train | Thaiger Bangkok News

Italian tour operator apologises after viral confrontation on BTS train

2 days ago
Angelina Jolie marks one year since Thai-Cambodian border war erupted | Thaiger News

Angelina Jolie marks one year since Thai-Cambodian border war erupted

2 days ago
Business operators charged for running hotels in Phuket without permission | Thaiger Phuket News

Business operators charged for running hotels in Phuket without permission

2 days ago
Mpox cases in Thailand climb to 139 this year | Thaiger Thailand News

Mpox cases in Thailand climb to 139 this year

2 days ago
New Phuket tourism chief urges government to promote Phuket&#8217;s strengths | Thaiger Phuket News

New Phuket tourism chief urges government to promote Phuket’s strengths

2 days ago
Parents allege doctor&#8217;s feast in NICU led to newborn&#8217;s death in Ang Thong | Thaiger Crime News

Parents allege doctor’s feast in NICU led to newborn’s death in Ang Thong

2 days ago
HealthThailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: July 26, 2026, 12:45 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.