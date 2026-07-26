Health officials warn high risk groups over mpox

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) is closely monitoring a rise in mpox cases since June and is urging people in high risk groups to watch for symptoms and seek medical care promptly. Between January 1 and July 18, the country recorded 139 confirmed cases and two deaths, both involving patients who were living with HIV.

Most infections this year have been linked to sexual or other close physical contact. Of the confirmed cases, 135 were men and four were women, with an average age of 36. Bangkok, surrounding provinces, major urban centres, and popular tourist destinations reported the highest numbers of infections.

Health officials said 88 cases involved the Clade Ib variant, which has become more common than Clade II in Thailand, though no deaths have been linked to that strain. The DDC added that 76 patients were living with HIV, and advised people with weakened immune systems, young children, pregnant women, cancer patients, and others at higher risk of severe illness to avoid close contact with anyone showing possible symptoms.

Mpox spreads through close physical contact with an infected person, including contact with skin lesions, bodily fluids, or contaminated objects. Anyone who may have been exposed is advised to monitor their health for 21 days and seek medical attention immediately if they develop a rash, blisters, fever, swollen lymph nodes, or other symptoms consistent with the disease.

To protect yourself from mpox in Thailand, avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms such as rash, blisters, fever, or swollen lymph nodes. Practise good hygiene by washing hands regularly or using alcohol-based sanitiser, and disinfect surfaces where possible. Avoid skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, kissing, or sexual activity, with anyone displaying a rash. Healthcare workers or carers of infected individuals should wear PPE such as masks, gloves, and gowns. Stay informed through reliable sources like the Department of Disease Control and WHO, and check travel advisories before visiting affected areas. Vaccination against smallpox, including the JYNNEOS vaccine, offers additional protection for high-risk groups.