Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 2:18 PM
1 minute read
Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding
Photo via Magnific

The Department of Health yesterday, September 28, issued seven flood electrical safety precautions for households as standing water increases the risk of electrical leakage and electric shock.

Residents are advised to check outdoor electrical equipment and ensure it is waterproof, properly earthed and connected to a residual-current protection device.

People should not touch plugs or electrical appliances while wet and should wear shoes when standing in damp areas, particularly near equipment such as washing machines and water pumps.

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If floodwater begins entering a home, the electricity supply should be switched off immediately and electrical appliances moved to higher ground.

electrical plug
Photo via Magnific

Electrical appliances that have been submerged should not be used or repaired without professional assistance.

The department also advised households to use electrical equipment that meets Thai Industrial Standards Institute requirements.

Automatic circuit breakers capable of cutting power when electrical leakage is detected should also be installed to reduce the risk of electric shock.

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Anyone experiencing electrical faults or flood-related electrical damage can contact the MEA Call Center on 1130, which operates 24 hours a day.

The warning comes amid concern over electrical hazards during flooding.

In a separate incident, former Thailand national team assistant coach Thanakrit “Coach Rak” Chimpalee died after trying to save a crane operator who was electrocuted while moving his flooded car in Samut Prakan early on September 27.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 2:18 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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