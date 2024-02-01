Health alert: Your favourite grilled pork buffet could be killing you

Photo courtesy of The Nation

The Ministry of Public Health (MPH) issued a dire warning to all Moo Kratha enthusiasts, exposing the perilous health risks lurking behind the seemingly innocent Thai barbeque-style grilled pork.

Moo Kratha has been a Thai culinary delight but the MPH’s latest survey unveiled a dark side to this all-you-can-eat extravaganza, putting the health of many Thais at risk.

A comprehensive survey conducted by the Department of Health Service Support revealed that 32.1% of respondents are regularly partaking in grilled pork buffets, raising alarming concerns about their health habits.

This culinary phenomenon, where patrons cook raw pork, beef, chicken, sausages, meatballs, and seafood on an upside-down wok-like hot plate, has been identified as a breeding ground for five hazardous eating habits, each a potential precursor to chronic diseases, reported The Nation.

Fatty Feast: A whopping 62.9% of Moo Kratha enthusiasts admit to regularly indulging in high-fat delights like pork belly and bacon, increasing their risk of diseases like diabetes and hypertension. Seafood Scandal: 58.8% focus on seafood items, often high in cholesterol and possibly tainted with formalin, a dangerous preservative. Soda Disaster: The survey uncovered that 58.4% wash down their Moo Kratha feast with carbonated drinks, a sugar-laden beverage leading to a potential diabetes epidemic. Chopstick Blunder: Nearly half (44.7%) commit a chopstick crime, using a single pair to handle raw foods and then consume them. The MPH warns of a lurking streptococcus suis infection threat. Buffet Binge: Overeating takes the spotlight, with 42.1% admitting to stuffing themselves at barbeque grilled pork buffets, jeopardising their health in the pursuit of getting their money’s worth.

The MPH urgently advises Thais to rethink their Moo Kratha obsession or, at the very least, adopt healthier eating habits. Their life-saving tips include consuming more vegetables, ditching soda for water, using separate chopsticks, and ensuring thorough cooking of foods.

In a bid to maintain a balance, the MPH suggests dining on barbeque grilled pork buffet moderately, ideally not more than twice a month, coupled with regular exercise to safeguard against the lurking health dangers.