Hat Yai noodle vendor, 90, cares for wife alone, gains online support

A Hat Yai noodle vendor, aged 90, is single-handedly caring for his bedridden wife months after the death of their only son, relying on daily sales to make ends meet. His situation has drawn sustained support from a TikTok user, who has since gone on to fund a new sign for his stall.

The account holder, who posts under the username @iiceziii, filmed herself speaking with the elderly vendor and later shared the clip online. In the video, he explained that his wife, in her seventies, can no longer walk, while he had only returned to selling three days earlier after recovering from his own illness.

The couple’s only son died around five to six months ago, according to the post. The Hat Yai noodle vendor now sells kuay jub, a Thai rolled rice noodle soup, with chicken and fish balls to support his wife, who is unable to hear but reportedly smiles beside him as he works, despite his hands shaking as he serves each order.

Bags of the noodle soup sell for around 40 to 50 baht each, with generous portions. He has kept his prices unchanged, reportedly out of concern that raising them would put off customers.

According to the TikTok post, the vendor sells in the mornings outside Wat Khlong Ple, Kho Hong subdistrict, and in the evenings, if stock remains, outside 7-Eleven near Big C Khlong Hae.

The account holder encouraged followers to visit and support the couple, describing the food as good value and generous in portion.

The post drew a large response from social media users, many offering well wishes for the couple’s health. The account holder has since said she ordered a new vinyl sign for the stall, naming it after the vendor.

Social media users praised the gesture, with several commenting on how the new sign brightened the modest stall and wishing the couple continued good health and steady business.