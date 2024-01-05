Harassment allegations against deputy director shake renowned Tak school

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

Social media users have exposed a deputy director of a renowned school in Tak province for allegedly sexually harassing female students. The school, primarily for underprivileged children and tribal communities, has seen a surge of students leaving due to the ongoing harassment.

Red Skull, a user on social media, brought the issue to light with a post detailing the experience of numerous female students at a well-known school in Mueang district, Tak province. The deputy director is accused of luring and harassing these students, causing them distress and embarrassment. Despite complaints, no action has been taken.

“Hello, I would like to seek help on this matter. A female student has been harassed and deceived by the deputy director of a renowned provincial Rajaprajanugroh school, which mainly serves underprivileged and tribal children. The students are too scared to report, and the administration, despite being informed, has taken no disciplinary action.

“They intend to cover up for the deputy director because he has been doing this for years with no one able to manage him. The victims range from grade 8 to 12, aged between 14-18 years. They have gathered evidence from many who have been contacted. They sought help from the administration but were silenced and told not to make the issue known.

Many students have talked to him, and those who refuse to engage have to resign. Last term, almost 15 students quit, all for the same reason. Most of the students are from tribal communities, Hmong and Karen, who have to come down to the plains for education.

Their parents or guardians lack knowledge. Those who comply get to continue their education, and those who don’t, have to leave. He likes to call students to help with housework, but only one at a time, and then he harasses them.

School investigation

Today, January 5, when reporters visited Rajaprajanugroh 55 School in Nong Bua Tai, Mueang, Tak, Sorayut Rueangnoi, the school director, disclosed that upon learning about the situation from social media, the school set up a committee to investigate the truth.

Follow us on :













The matter has been presented to the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), and a central committee and lawyer are on their way to join the investigation to ensure justice for all parties involved. The accused deputy director, currently on holiday, has been called to clarify the situation immediately. If found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken according to government regulations, reported KhaoSod.

As for the information about several students leaving or transferring schools, it is the students’ desire. Reasons for changing schools include wanting to study closer to home due to the long distance. It is normal for students to transfer or leave every academic year depending on their needs.