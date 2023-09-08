Gunman shot dead in fatal cross-province catastrophe in Thailand

Photo via Thai Post.

In a tragic turn of events that unfolded across two provinces, a fatal shooting in Nakhon Pathom province led to the death of a police officer, Sivakorn Saibua, and sparked a dramatic confrontation in the central province of Kanchanaburi. The incident involved a prominent community leader, Prawin Chaiklai, commonly known as Nok, who enjoys considerable influence in the area due to his familial ties to law enforcement.

The unfortunate incident began when Nok, with an ulterior motive, invited officer Sivakorn to a gathering at his residence. Nok allegedly sought Sivakorn’s assistance in advancing the career of his relative, Pisit Chewpreecha, within the police force. However, Sivakorn, upholding the principles of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), insisted that any promotion must adhere to established RTP protocols. This disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument, prompting Sivakorn to distance himself from the confrontation by mingling with other guests.

Tragically, the situation took a dark turn when Nok’s employee, Thananchai Manmak, also known as Nong Thapha, approached Sivakorn and discharged his firearm several times. The result was the tragic death of Sivakorn and injuries to another police officer, Wasin Pannapee. In the aftermath, the Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station issued arrest warrants for Nok and Nong, charging them with intentional murder and attempted murder.

Nok surrendered to the authorities at 4.30pm the following day, displaying a willingness to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. However, the situation with the 45 year old Nong took a more dangerous turn. Police officers eventually located him in Kanchanaburi, but despite their efforts to negotiate a peaceful surrender, Nong vehemently resisted and initiated a gunfight with the officers. Regrettably, the confrontation culminated in the use of lethal force, resulting in Nong’s tragic death.

Deputy Commissioner of the RTP, Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, highlighted a disturbing aspect of the incident. He called attention to the apparent negligence of the 21 police officers present at the initial party, who allowed the armed assailant, Nong, to escape.

Additionally, the group of officers failed to preserve the crime scene and permitted the tampering of security camera footage. Such actions are in direct violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Law, as they failed in their duty to uphold the law. Consequently, a special committee will be convened to conduct a thorough investigation into the conduct of these 21 police officers.

As for Nok, despite his initial surrender, he remains uncooperative with law enforcement authorities and has declined interviews with news reporters. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement in maintaining order and upholding the law in complex and contentious situations.

ORIGINAL STORY: Special warfare officer shot dead, deputy commander injured in Nakhon Pathom dispute

A fatal shooting occurred in Nakhon Pathom province, where one man lost his life while another sustained injuries. The incident took place in a spacious yard fronting a house located in Ta Kong Subdistrict, Mueang District.

The shooting resulted in the death of Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn Saibua, a staff sergeant from the 1st Special Warfare Command, 2nd Infantry Regiment, and left Lieutenant Wasin Pannapee, deputy commander of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, injured.

Around 10pm yesterday, local police from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station were alerted to a shooting incident. On-site investigations revealed the location to be a large yard in front of a house within the Ta Kong Subdistrict.

Witnesses identified the deceased as Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn Sai Bua from the 1st Special Warfare Command, 2nd Infantry Regiment, who sustained more than seven gunshot wounds to his body. Lieutenant Vasin Pannapee, deputy commander of the 2nd Infantry Regiment, was injured in his left arm and has since been hospitalised.

According to reports, a local subdistrict headman in Nakhon Pathom had invited highway police officers to dine at his house earlier in the evening. He allegedly sought to familiarise himself with the officers as they worked within the same area. However, the situation escalated when the headman demanded that his party members be transferred to the jurisdiction of Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn.

This request was denied, leading to a heated argument between the headman and the officers. The headman, clearly agitated, left the dining table abruptly. Shortly after, an armed individual approached the dining table where the officers were seated, opened fire, and immediately fled the scene.

Locals testified that Sub-Lieutenant Sivakorn was known for his straightforwardness, explaining to the headman that transfers had to adhere to the regulations of the department.

The headman, on the other hand, was influential within the local area, and nobody wished to have any problems with him for fear of potential danger.

As of now, both the headman and the shooter remain at large. However, reports suggest that after the incident, the headman ordered his cohorts to destroy evidence by discarding 9-millimetre bullet shells in a bin and dismantling the CCTV system, reports Sanook.

