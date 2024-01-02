Gunfire incident shocks Maya Bay as national park officials dispute turns violent

Photo courtesy of iStock

A shocking incident took place among national park officials in the tranquil, serene region of Maya Bay on Phi Phi Island, leading to a heated dispute and subsequent gunfire. The injured individuals have been transported to the hospital, and no fatalities have been reported from this event, which occurred today, January 2.

The dispute started during a meal at the officials’ residence, which quickly escalated to a physical altercation. One official drew his firearm, resulting in injuries to the leg and abdomen of his colleagues. The exact cause of the dispute is still under investigation.

During a meal, the national park officials got into a dispute which led to one of them drawing a firearm and firing at his colleagues, causing injuries. The injured have been sent to the hospital, and there are no reported deaths, reported KhaoSod.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the tranquil Maya Bay-Phi Phi Island, known for its serene environment and beloved by tourists worldwide. Maya Bay was also the location of the film The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio in 2000.

A comprehensive investigation into the incident is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to this altercation and subsequent gunfire.

In related news, in a disturbing road rage incident on the 304 Nakhon Ratchasima-Kabin Buri Road in Thailand, a 60 year old sedan driver, Sittichai Wataukana, mistakenly shot a truck driver, Thawatchai Tornongna, whom he had confused with a rival driver.

Follow us on :













The altercation stemmed from a previous road conflict involving the sedan and another truck. Thawatchai, shot in the left arm, now faces financial hardships as he can no longer work. Despite Sittichai’s admission of guilt, Thawatchai received no apology for the life-altering mistake.

Determined to seek justice, Thawatchai plans to pursue legal action against Sittichai. The incident highlights the severe consequences of road rage, emphasising the need for responsible and calm driving to prevent life-threatening situations on the road.