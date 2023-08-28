Gun-grab getaway: Daring Thai man captured after snatching police officer’s gun

Photo via Facebook/ พระจันทร์ ลายกระต่าย V2

Provincial Police Region 6 officers finally arrested a Thai man yesterday after he snatched a gun from a police officer in the northern province of Uttaradit and escaped on a stolen motorcycle.

Traffic police officer Chitipun Kunnarmang was on duty Friday, August 25 on the Boroma-as Road when he spotted a Thai man, later identified as 40 year old Pitsanupanya “Jack” Teppin, riding a Honda MSX 125 motorcycle with illegal accessories.

Jack installed an illegal exhaust pipe that emitted excessive noise and also removed the registration plate of the bike. The police officer, Chitipun, asked Jack to stop but he refused and fled on his motorcycle.

Chitipun followed Jack and engaged in a high-speed chase with the fleeing motorcyclist. Jack lost control of his motorcycle due to excessive speed and fell off his bike. Chitipun, in pursuit, approached Jack immediately and attempted to arrest him. Jack physically attacked the officer and snatched his police gun.

Jack then used the gun to threaten another rider and stole his motorcycle. He successfully escaped the scene and disappeared for days before being arrested yesterday.

Police revealed the arrest details yesterday, stating that Jack’s friends played important roles in helping him escape arrest. The stolen motorcycle was later found at a temple about 3 kilometres from the incident scene.

Jack contacted his friends, Thit and Ton, who facilitated his escape by using their black Mitsubishi Triton pickup. Jack stopped at Ton’s house to change his clothes and continued his journey to Phitsanuloak province.

Officers tracked the pickup using a CCTV camera until they managed to arrest Jack in Pitsanuloak province. Police added that Jack had a criminal history of escaping arrest on drug charges.

Officers have not yet issued an official charge against Jack. A press conference to provide an update on the case is being held this afternoon.

