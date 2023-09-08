Gulf of Thailand spill scare: 60,000 litres of crude oil, but Chon Buri coast unharmed

Photo by Dan Cristian Pădureț on Unsplash

The upper Gulf of Thailand has experienced a crude oil spill of 60,000 litres, however, marine ecology along the coast of Chon Buri remains unscathed, as reported by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Deputy Chief of the department, Apichai Ekvanakun, confirmed that the department’s teams had examined the coral reefs across five islands in the province.

These islands include Koh Ta Meun, which is home to 32.18 rai (51,488 square metres) of coral reef, Koh Kang Kao with 76.66 rai (122,656 square metres), Koh Dokmai hosting 19.69 rai (31,504 square metres), Koh Si Chang containing 57.38 rai (91,808 square metres), and Koh Kham Yai with 66.63 rai (106,608 square metres). Apichai highlighted that the department is currently keeping a close watch on a total of 252.54 rai (404,064 square metres) of coral reef sites.

Apichai said everyone was safe from the oil spill.

“The cleanup operation is nearing completion, so the coral reef sites may escape any impact.”

Apichai also added that the department would continue to monitor the situation and is prepared to take legal action against those responsible if any effects of the oil spill emerge.

Earlier this month, Thai Oil Company reported a leak from one of its tankers in the Gulf of Thailand. The leak, which reportedly lasted five minutes, resulted in a spillage of 60,000 litres into the sea. The tanker was reportedly transporting 273,000 metric tonnes of crude oil at the time of the incident, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, an oil spill off the Sri Racha coast in Chon Buri occurred on Sunday, September 3. The Thai Oil Public Company Limited’s refinery, located in the Sri Racha district, reported the leakage during an oil discharge from a tanker at the Single Buoy Mooring Buoy.

Approximately 45,000 litres of crude oil seeped into the sea, causing concerns about environmental damage. To learn more about the story click HERE.

