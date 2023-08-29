Guizhou couple’s incorrect intercourse method baffles doctors

Image by pixelshot

A Chinese couple who had been married for four years were puzzled as to why they were unable to conceive, despite their regular attempts. The couple, hailing from Bijie city in the southwestern province of Guizhou, were both in their early twenties and were reportedly in good health. The revelation by a doctor that they had been having intercourse incorrectly all along left them stunned.

Dr. Liu Hongmei, a gynaecologist, said, “They are very young. The man is 26 years old and the woman is 24 years old. They are very healthy. But despite being married for four years, they could not conceive. Their families are putting a lot of pressure on them.”

During the woman’s health check-up, Dr. Liu was informed that the couple had regular sexual intercourse. The wife also admitted that she experienced severe pain every time she had sex with her husband. She endured the torment in the hope of getting pregnant. These symptoms led Dr. Liu to suspect that she might have some gynaecological disease.

However, Dr. Liu was shocked when the examination revealed that the woman was still a virgin. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that the couple had been engaging in anal sex unintentionally for four years, resulting in their failure to conceive.

Following this, Dr. Liu provided the couple with a sex education handbook. She also gave them guidance before sending them home. The advice seemed to work as the woman got pregnant a few months later.

The couple reported their successful pregnancy to Dr. Liu. As a token of gratitude, they gifted the hospital with a hundred eggs and a live hen, reports Sanook.

Dr. Liu said, “Four years of marriage, both husband and wife did not know how to get pregnant. Couples so lacking in general knowledge are very rare. But it is not uncommon for people to lack or have misconceptions about sexual knowledge.”

