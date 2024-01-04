Essential guide to alcohol regulations in Thailand for 2024 visitors

As we welcome the blossoming year of 2024, those planning to visit Thailand should have a grasp of the specific days when alcohol sales will face restrictions and bars and entertainment venues will close.

These dates, referred to as “No Booze Days,” are critical as they prohibit all booze sales, including stores, restaurants, and hotels.

To assist you in planning your Thai adventure, we have compiled a comprehensive guide to the key “No Booze Days” for this year.

One such day is Makha Bucha Day on February 24 which is the second most important Buddhist festival. All entertainment venues will shut down, and alcohol sales will cease.

However, on February 26, normal sales will resume, serving as a substitute day for the Makha Bucha Day closure.

April 6 is Chakri Day, celebrating the inception of the Chakri Dynasty, a significant milestone in Thai history. Alcohol sales continue unhindered on this day and its substitution day on April 8.

From April 13 to 16, Thailand will be awash with the vibrant Songkran Festival, the Thai New Year. During this period, alcohol sales will be permissible.

It is noteworthy that in Pattaya, the festival will last until April 19, with the 19th being the grand finale, reports the Pattaya News.

Labour Day falls on May 1, and like many countries worldwide, Thailand observes it with standard beverage sales.

This is not the case for Visakha Bucha Day on May 22, which commemorates pivotal events in Buddha’s life. Expect closures in the nightlife sector and restrictions on alcohol sales.

Fast forward to June 3, and we find unrestricted alcohol sales to celebrate HM The Queen Suthida’s birthday. This reprieve doesn’t last long, as Asarnha Bucha Day on July 20 and Wan Khao Phansa on July 21, both place restrictions on alcohol sales.

However, a substitution day on July 22, allows for the resumption of regular alcohol sales.

HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday on July 28 and its substitution day on July 29 are both celebrated with unrestricted alcohol sales. The same applies to Mother’s Day on August 12.

October 13 sees the commemoration of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej, The Great Memorial Day, with unrestricted alcohol sales continuing onto its substitution day on October 14.

However, on October 17, Wan Awk Phansa, which marks the end of Buddhist Lent, will see a restriction on alcohol sales.

This restriction lifts on Chulalongkorn Day, October 23, 2024, which celebrates the birthday of the fifth King of Thailand.

Father’s Day on December 5, Constitution Day on December 10, and its substitution day on December 11 all permit regular alcohol sales.

Finally, on New Year’s Eve, December 31, bid farewell to the year with unrestricted alcohol sales.

With this guide, ensure that “No Booze Days” do not disrupt your Thai experience in 2024!