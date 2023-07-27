Grisly find: Kratom vendor stumbles upon naked body of homeless man in Rayong

Photo via Facebook/ ครอบครัวข่าว 3 ระยอง

A kratom vendor discovered the dead body of a homeless man lying naked and covered in faeces on PMY Beach in the eastern province of Rayong. The murderers were suspected to be a group of men hanging out on the beach before the discovery.

Sawang Pornkuson Rescue Team rushed to PMY Beach at 2.30am today after the call from the kratom vendor. At the scene, a Thai man aged about 30 to 40 years old was lying dead on the footpath along the beach. A dark blue shirt, believed to belong to the dead man, was found near his body. The rescue team could not identify the man as he did not carry any documents.

The kratom vendor, 28 year old Suppalerk Subsakun, informed the rescue team that the dead man was homeless. The vagrant had approached him earlier that evening asking for money. He gave the man 20 baht before he disappeared from the area.

According to Suppalerk, the homeless man walked past his kratom shop again at midnight. This time, he looked drunk and was laughing. He was naked and masturbated while he walked. He walked straight towards a group of women who were drinking by the beach, causing them distress.

Suppalerk said a group of men sitting nearby then got up and immediately attacked the homeless man. He did not pay attention to the fight and did not expect that the attack would lead to the man’s death.

Around one hour after the incident, Suppalerk spotted the man lying face down on the footpath with faeces covering his whole body. Suppalerk turned the body over and discovered that the man was dead.

The lifeless body bore visible signs of violence, including bruises on the face, a bleeding right ear, and wounds that suggested he had been dragged along the beach. The body was transferred to the Rayong Hospital for an autopsy to identify the man.

There is no report of whether the kratom vendor and rescue team reported the crime to the police or not.