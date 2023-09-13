Grim discovery in the woods: Unidentified foreigner found dead and burned in Lop Buri forest

Photo via Page 3 News.

A local man discovered the dead body of an unidentified foreign man in a forest in the central province of Lop Buri. Police believe the man was murdered before being burned at the scene.

A Thai man, 55 year old Somboon Onjaeng, reported the shocking discovery to Chai Badan Police Station at 10am yesterday, September 12. The Somboon informed officers that he was riding his motorcycle in the area to go fishing and encountered, what initially appeared to be a discarded mannequin, but upon closer inspection, revealed itself to be a lifeless human body.

Officers and a rescue team rushed to the scene to investigate the man’s death. They discovered the lifeless burned body in the forest located 20 metres away from the roadside.

According to the police report, all of the deceased’s clothes were set ablaze leaving only a button on his Mc Jeans trousers. The man’s head bore several wounds and his hands were in cuffs.

Officers believe the man was murdered and the suspects attempted to conceal the dead body by burning it.

The superintendent of the Chai Badan Police Station, Chaimitr Sittiphun, reported to ThaiRath that his officers had not yet managed to identify the deceased but they believed that he was not a resident of the area as no one had filed a complaint on a missing person.

Officers anticipated that the man was murdered at a different location before being transported to the forest. A security camera revealed that the deceased was a Chinese man who was working at a factory in the province.

The superintendent assured the press that they would be able to identify the dead body shortly and arrest the murderer very soon. Officers would also coordinate with other police stations within the province and outside to check any missing person reports.

