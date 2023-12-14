Green dreams soar as TAT’s ESG extravaganza takes flight with Air Canada’s Bangkok bonanza

Photo courtesy of TAT News

In a display of environmental commitment, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) rolled out the green carpet for 48 jet-setting delegates at the Air Canada Asia Pacific Sales Summit.

The Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers, nestled on the majestic Bangkok riverside, hosted this groundbreaking ESG activity in Thailand, marking the triumphant return of Air Canada’s Bangkok-Vancouver service on December 3.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing highlighted that the event underscores several areas under the Sustainable Tourism Goals, aligning with the United Nations’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The focus is on efficient and clean energy, sustainable destinations and communities, and climate action.

The action-packed half-day event unfolded against the stunning backdrop of Wat Arun, the Temple of Dawn. Titiporn Maneenate and Malinee Nitikasetsunthorn, TAT executives for the Americas Region, guided delegates through historical sightseeing, indulging in Thai ice cream shaped like the temple’s ceramic tile pattern, and even crafting creative coasters from concrete waste in a local community workshop.

Embracing the green ethos, delegates zipped around in electric tuk tuks and hopped on public ferries, embodying the commitment to efficient and clean energy. The TAT executives, led by Siripakorn, extended their eco-friendly voyage to the Canadian Ambassador’s Residence, where they discussed tourism cooperation opportunities with Air Canada’s management at the Air Canada Appreciation Reception, reported Travel Daily News.

As the ESG event unfolded, Air Canada announced the resumption of its Bangkok-Vancouver service, set to operate with four weekly flights from December 3 to May 3 next year. Responding to soaring demand, the frequency will escalate to daily flights in January and February 2024.

On the sleek Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, equipped with 298 seats, Air Canada pampers passengers with 30 seats in Air Canada Signature, 21 in Premium Economy, and 247 in Economy Class.

Green Milestones and Tourism Targets

Not just a celebration of sustainable tourism, this event showcases Thailand’s allure for Canadian travellers. From January to December 11, Thailand welcomed 191,720 travellers from Canada. TAT aims high, setting a best-case target of 207,000 Canadian travellers this year and a whopping 233,200 in 2024.

Fueling this ambitious goal, TAT launched several enticing marketing initiatives. From the luxurious Come Re-discover your Thailand project to the heartwarming Meaningful Thailand with Tourism Care, these initiatives beckon tourists from key segments, including luxury seekers, sustainability enthusiasts, romance aficionados, and the LGBTQ+ community.