Grandparents’ indulgence leads to child’s secret pile of sweets

The mother of a nine year old girl discovered her daughter had hidden a pile of sweets under her bed after she returned home from her grandparents’ house.

The young girl had been staying with her father’s parents during a school holiday while her parents were working abroad for a month. Upon her return, her mother noticed a significant change in her physique and unusual behaviour, including eating less and frequently crawling under the bed at night.

After checking her daughter’s room while she was deeply asleep, the mother found a pile of sweets hidden under the bed, which explained her declining appetite for meals. The following day, after her daughter returned from school, the mother initiated a serious conversation to address the issue, promising not to scold or punish her if she told the truth.

Unearthing her hidden pile of sweets had left the little girl slightly worried. Still, she chose to confess, apologising for her actions and admitting that she was afraid her mother would scold her and ban her from eating sweets.

When asked where she got the money to buy the pile of sweets, she revealed that it was from her grandparents and the leftover money from her lunch allowance, reported Sanook.

During her stay with her grandparents, she was given a lot of delicious food and a pile of sweets, making her enjoy living with them. She said they were generous and bought her anything she wanted. In contrast, she found her parents’ rules strict, forbidding her from eating certain foods, which made her unhappy.

Upon hearing her daughter’s confession, the mother realised why her daughter’s physique had significantly improved in just one month. The grandparents had been indulging her by letting her eat sweets instead of regular meals every day.

She was relieved to discover this early as this could have led to potential health problems, including obesity in children if it had continued.

