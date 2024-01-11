Thai grandfather sexually assaults two young girls, arrested

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

The mother of two young girls reported their grandfather to authorities on January 9 for the alleged sexual abuse of her daughters.

The girls’ mother, known by the alias May, brought the matter to Paveena Hongsakul, Thai Foundation for Children and Women President. May claimed that the girls’ 47 year old grandfather, Man (nickname) had sexually abused the two girls while they were in his care.

Man was arrested by Nongprue police on charges of sexually abusing minors under 13 years old. According to May, she is a single mother working at a retail shop who would leave her daughters with their grandparents while she worked. Between December 17 and 19 last year, the girls, aged four and seven, stayed with their grandparents, and on December 20, their grandfather dropped them off at May’s home.

A week later, the girls complained of pain and had signs of sexual abuse. After speaking with them, May learned the grandfather had been abusing the girls since 2022, sometimes after smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol. A medical exam of the older girl confirmed sexual abuse and an STD infection. The suspect was taken into custody at the Nong Prue Police Station and charged with rape but has not made any statements, reported Pattaya News.

The girls will receive medical and mental health treatment until they recover.

