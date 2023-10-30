Naga worship ceremony draws crowds in Kamphaeng Phet

Photo: KhaoSod

The well-known Wang Nakarin Kamphaeng Phet, owned by 41 year old Kritsana Phong Naak Chan, hosted a grand Naga worship ceremony at the end of Buddhist Lent. The event attracted a large crowd of devotees and included a special lottery number prediction ritual today.

Located at house number 26/3, Moo 2, Khlong Mae Lai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Kamphaeng Phet Province, Wang Nakarin is recognised as a spiritual landmark. Devotees from all walks of life flock to the site to seek blessings for their careers, financial stability, and overall luck, much like the renowned Kham Chanot in Udon Thani Province.

The ceremony began in the afternoon with a tribute to the students who believe in the Naga King, using lottery tickets offered by the students after the prize draw. This ritual is believed to bring good luck to those who enjoy the thrill of risk and fortune.

The evening saw the grand Naga King worship ceremony in honour of the end of Buddhist Lent, which coincides with the 15th waxing moon of the 11th lunar month. The belief is that the Naga King grants blessings to the human world after a three-month retreat. Various garden vegetables were offered during the ceremony, which is believed to bring prosperity to all attendees.

The ceremony began with students offering a pan to Kritsana, symbolising the transfer of karma between the student and the teacher. This was followed by a fire ceremony to burn away bad luck.

During this time, some attendees began to act strangely, as if possessed, dancing in front of the ceremony. It was believed that they were possessed by the Naga King.

Following this, the Naga King, Father Sri Sutho, and Mother Ya Sri Pathumma were invited to possess Kritsana’s body. Once Father Sri Sutho possessed Kritsana, he danced and initiated the ceremony.

He then picked up a silver ball and threw three ping-pong balls over his shoulder. These balls were believed to represent lucky numbers for the Naga King’s students on this auspicious day of the 15th waxing moon of the 11th lunar month, the end of Buddhist Lent reported KhaoSod.

The numbers picked up by the attendees were 840, which everyone believed would bring luck in the next lottery round. Following this, attendees began to dance as if possessed, creating a unique spectacle in front of the Naga worship ceremony.

