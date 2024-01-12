Grab rider performs CPR on unconscious foreign tourist in traffic mishap

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

In an act of heroism, an anonymous Grab rider emerged as an unexpected saviour, administering crucial CPR to an unconscious foreigner entangled in a traffic catastrophe in Hua Hin.

The Sawang Hua Hin Dhammasthan Rescue Unit swiftly responded to the distress call, revealing that a foreign male on a motorcycle had collided with a pickup truck, leaving him unconscious with no pulse on January 9 at 10.12am near Soi 70’s irrigation canal.

Via their Facebook page, the Rescue Unit hailed the quick-thinking Grab rider, whose identity remains shrouded in mystery. The rider, upon stumbling upon the accident, promptly initiated CPR, striving to sustain the victim until the ambulance and rescue team swooped in.

Expressing profound gratitude, the Rescue Unit posted:

“We commend the Grab rider for his prompt action at the accident scene. His willingness to assist and perform CPR on the injured person, who was unconscious and pulseless, undoubtedly played a crucial role in the rescue operation. His actions are truly admirable.”

The post featured Thai hashtags “#RiderGrabHero” and “#anyonecanbeahero,” reported Hua Hin Today.

Tragically, despite the relentless efforts of the Grab driver and initial responders, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

