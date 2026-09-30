GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 10:17 AM
1 minute read
GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal
Photo via Facebook: แจ๊ค นักข่าว เมืองชล

A six-wheel lorry carrying a backhoe plunged into a flooded canal in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri, at about 9.30pm yesterday, September 29, with the driver escaping through an open window before the vehicle sank.

Village headman Kamron Ketprayoon and rescuers from the Tham Ratsami Maneerat Foundation responded to the scene in Map Pong subdistrict, Phan Thong district, after receiving a report that the lorry had fallen into the canal.

A lorry carrying a backhoe plunged into a flooded Chon Buri canal after the driver followed GPS directions and mistook it for a road.
Photo via Facebook: แจ๊ค นักข่าว เมืองชล

When they arrived, the area was under about 70 centimetres to one metre of water, hiding the edge of the road and a canal around five metres deep. Only a small section of the lorry remained above the water, while the backhoe was completely submerged.

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The driver, 48 year old Prasit, said he had travelled from Bo Win in Si Racha district to collect sand for bags being used to prevent flooding.

A lorry carrying a backhoe plunged into a flooded Chon Buri canal after the driver followed GPS directions and mistook it for a road.
Photo via Facebook: แจ๊ค นักข่าว เมืองชล

Prasit said he relied on GPS for directions because he was unfamiliar with the area. At a flooded junction, the GPS instructed him to turn. Seeing still water ahead, Prasit assumed it was a flooded section of road.

The water was actually concealing a roadside canal around five metres deep, and the lorry and backhoe sank into it.

Prasit said a window was already open when the lorry went into the water, allowing him to jump out before it submerged.

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A lorry carrying a backhoe plunged into a flooded Chon Buri canal after the driver followed GPS directions and mistook it for a road.
Photo via Facebook: แจ๊ค นักข่าว เมืองชล

Kamron said flooding had made the road and adjoining canal appear to form one continuous stretch of water, making the route particularly difficult for drivers unfamiliar with the area.

He advised motorists to avoid the route while water remains between about 70 centimetres and one metre deep. Drivers were also urged not to enter flooded roads when the surface or road edges cannot be clearly seen, even if GPS directs them that way.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 10:17 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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